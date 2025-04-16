This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

Finals stress? We don’t know her. As the semester winds down, it’s easy to get caught up in the chaos of deadlines, group projects, and late-night study sessions. But here’s the thing — you deserve to feel as good as you look. By blocking out a little time to care for your mind, body, and spirit, you can slay the end of the semester and head into summer break feeling your absolute best.

That’s why we’ve crafted the ultimate wellness routine to help you glow from the inside out, featuring tips straight from the SheaMoisture x Her Campus Glowasis event. Because when it comes to self-care, confidence, and hydration, SheaMoisture’s NEW Body Wash collection is the ultimate game-changer. Ready to level up your routine? Let’s get into it.

Step 1: Turn On A Confidence-Boosting Playlist

Photo by Deanna Griffin Nothing sets the tone for self-care like the perfect playlist. Whether it’s feel-good R&B, vibey indie tracks, or a mix of throwback bangers, curating a soundtrack that hypes you up is key. The right music can instantly shift your mood, helping you shake off stress and step into your confidence. Hit play, turn up the volume, and get ready to glow. (Feeling extra? Set the vibe with a glow-up smoothie. At Glowasis, guests sipped on blends inspired by SheaMoisture’s body washes — think tropical coconut, rich shea butter, and bright hibiscus. Take the hint and whip up your own hydrating or vitamin-packed mix. Because glowing starts from within.)

Step 2: Treat Yourself (And Your Skin) To An Everything Shower

Photo by Deanna Griffin

You know the vibe — an everything shower is more than just a rinse and repeat. It’s a full-on experience. Take your time, deep condition your hair, exfoliate, and most importantly, lather up with a body wash that actually cleanses and moisturizes your skin. Our fave choice? SheaMoisture’s Body Wash Collection, which is made with ingredients that cater to melanin-rich skin, providing 24 hours of visible moisture with a formula that’s 92% naturally derived.

Step 3: Lather, Rinse, Glow

Photo by Deanna Griffin

Let’s talk hydration. Moisture is the key to radiant skin, and SheaMoisture’s Body Wash lineup delivers hydration and glow in every drop. Each formula is powered by the NEW Shea Emulsion technology, packed with thousands of shea droplets for a rich, luxurious lather that leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth, and selfie-ready.

Here’s how to find your perfect match:

No matter which one you choose, you’re getting Black dermatologist-approved formulas, a 92% naturally derived formula, and ingredients designed specifically for melanin-rich skin. Pro tip: Mix and match your body washes to create the perfect routine — each scent has its own specialty, from exfoliating to deep cleaning and moisturizing.

Photo by SheaMoisture SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Deeply Moisturizing Body Wash See On Amazon Photo by SheaMoisture SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Oatmeal Smooth & Exfoliating Body Wash See On Amazon

Step 4: Create A Confidence Mantra To Celebrate Your Aura

Photo by Deanna Griffin

Self-care isn’t just about what you do — it’s about how you speak to yourself, too. Take a moment post-shower to look in the mirror and affirm your power. Whether it’s “I am glowing, inside and out” or “I am capable of handling anything this semester throws at me,” repeating positive affirmations can set the tone for the day (and boost your confidence like crazy).

Don’t forget: Look in the mirror and appreciate how refreshed and hydrated your skin feels. You can even snap a selfie to document that post-shower aura glow — because when you look good, you feel good.

Step 5: Get Girls’ Night Out Of The GC

Photo by Deanna Griffin Sometimes, the best form of self-care is surrounding yourself with people who uplift you. Whether it’s a spontaneous dinner, a movie night, or just catching up over a video call, spending time with your favorite people is a guaranteed way to recharge your energy. So close the textbooks, put on your best fit, and make some memories — you’ve earned it.

The Glow Up Starts Now

You don’t have to wait for summer break to feel your best. By carving out time for a confidence-boosting wellness routine, you can tackle finals season stress-free and step into summer radiating good vibes and hydrated skin.

Ready to glow? Shop SheaMoisture’s Body Wash Collection now on Amazon and level up your self-care routine today.