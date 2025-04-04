I Tried The Duet Dating App & TBH, I Didn’t Like It

Dating in 2025 is already an Olympic-level sport, but a new app, Duet, claims to make the game easier by connecting people based on shared interests. Think of it as a dating app that actually cares about who you are beyond just your best selfie. Intrigued? So was I. So, I just spent the last week navigating Duet’s quirks and features, and here’s what I loved, what I didn’t, and whether it’s worth the hype.

Duet has some pretty cool features like blind dating and matching based on shared interests. Plus, it’s definitely more fun than your average swipe-fest. If you’re over the same-old dating apps and want to match with someone who vibes with your personality (not just your picture), give it a shot. To me, the idea behind Duet is genius. Instead of just matching based on a cute smile or some catchy one-liner, you get to connect over real shared passions.

I mean, who doesn’t want to date someone who actually likes the same weirdly specific things as you, right? I was all in. But let’s be real: It’s still got some glitches. After my first week of downloading Duet, I realized that while the concept was awesome, it didn’t exactly live up to my expectations. Be ready for a ton of tags, paywalls, and, unfortunately, sometimes, not a lot of people.

Off the bat, duet seems like the real deal.

If Hinge and Tinder had a baby, Duet would be it, but with way more personality. Rather than swiping left or right based on a hot pic, Duet lets you get real specific about what you want, like your dating preferences (I have 24, whoops) or your hobbies. The best part? Tags, tags, and more tags. Seriously. Want a partner who loves rom-coms as much as you do? There’s a tag for that. Need someone who’ll match your obsession with late-night Taco Bell runs? You bet. You can get as specific as you want with your profile: everything from “Pop Chart Populist” and “Vintage Fashion Treasure Hunter” to “Disney Magic Dreamer” and “Exotic Pet Curator” (no dog-fishing though, please).

photo by lily brown photo by lily brown

It’s cute until you get sucked into scrolling through an endless list of options, trying to pick the perfect descriptor. At one point, I thought I was tagging myself for a dating app, but it felt more like a personality quiz. The possibilities are endless, and honestly, I got way too into choosing all my tags. But after 15 minutes of agonizing over whether I should tag myself as “Matcha Maniac” or “Coffee Aficionado,” I was questioning if I’d missed my soulmate while deciding between two super niche options.

Now, let’s talk about the fun stuff. Duet lets you send GIFs right off the bat, which thankfully means no more awkward “hey :)” texts. If you’re like me and panic every time you try to come up with a clever opening line, this feature is a lifesaver. I’m definitely a fan of skipping the small talk and jumping straight into the good stuff. But if you don’t respond right away, your notifications will trick you into thinking you’re getting a new message, even if it actually came in hours ago. (I was in class!)

But, of course, every rose has its thorn. Duet promises “real profiles,” which sounds great because let’s be honest, we’ve all been burned by those sketchy Tinder profiles with the only photo being either a group shot of someone (and you’re trying to figure out which one is them) or them with whatever fish they just caught. But I did run into a few oddball profiles. So while it tries to keep things authentic, it’s not entirely foolproof.

BUt, there are some big cons…

Here’s where Duet started to lose me. Duet seems to really love its paywalls. I get it, apps need to make money, but when you’ve been swiping for an hour and realize you’ve only been able to access like 1% of the features, it feels a little off. You’ll be swiping and matching, then surprise! A little pop-up hits you with a “premium features” offer. How much can I really enjoy the app when I have to pay for everything? If you want to unlock the app’s full potential, get ready to drop some serious cash. Want unlimited likes? Pay up. Want to see who’s already swiped right on you? It’ll cost you — literally, like, almost $26 a week before any discounts.

photo by lily brown

And, oh, let’s not forget Duet Clic, the blind date feature where you match with someone based solely on interests and maybe a little zodiac compatibility. No photos, no bios — just vibes. Cool, right? I thought so at first, but after a couple of matches, it kinda lost its appeal. Trust me, I’m all about personality, but sometimes, I need a little more than just a vibe to know if we’d actually click. It’s fun for a while, but eventually, the randomness starts to feel… Well, random. It’s like speed dating, but I need more to go on than just talking to someone and only seeing their real photos after five interactions.

photo by lily brown

Also, here’s the kicker: The app is still pretty new, so expect some slim pickings. It’s like being invited to a party where half the guests are MIA. Plus, because of this, the dating age range you set doesn’t always stick. And trust me, I’m not trying to date someone my dad’s age or someone who hasn’t even graduated high school yet.

So, where do I stand after a week of swiping, tagging, and GIFing? Duet definitely has potential, but it’s not about to dethrone Hinge or Tinder just yet. But until more people join the app (and they fix some of those pesky paywalls), I think it’s more of a fun experiment than a dating must-have.

Would I recommend it? Sure, if you’re curious and want something different — and especially if you want to try blind dating and love the idea of connecting over specific passions. It definitely is a refreshing take; however, until Duet builds up its user base and dials back the paywalls, I’ll probably stick to sending questionable voice notes on Hinge.