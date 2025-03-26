Everything You Need To Know About Duet — The Dating App All Over Your FYP

There’s a new dating app in town, and its name is Duet. The app has already taken a ton of TikTok users by storm, with many creating videos sharing their good and bad experiences with using the app, and how it’s different from other dating apps. The app, whose motto is “tailored to meet people you resonate with,” is made so that its users match with people who share the same interests as them.

Duet is categorized into multiple ways users can meet people, including adding tags to their profile, which Duet will use to help match you with people whose tags are the same or similar. With the tags, users can add them to their profiles, ranging from pet lovers to favorite artists, foods, hobbies, and more. Like any other dating app, on Duet, you can swipe right and left on those who pique your interest, and within seconds, you’ve made a match.

Duet has several features that set it apart from your typical dating apps. For example, the app has a “For You Page” geared to help users single out any non-potential interests and keep them focused on other people who might match their profiles.

Another cool feature within the app is its AI detection and verification. With these features, users can safely surf the app without questioning whether or not they’re speaking to a real person. Duet’s face verification features require all users to scan their faces before officially joining the app. Its 100% enforced verification ensures that there are no fake profiles on the app.

What is the Blind Dating feature on Duet?

Another feature that is sending TikTok users in a frenzy is its blind dating feature, “Duet Clic.” The blind dating feature on Duet is a bold approach to those who want to match with people based solely on interests and not looks. Duet Clic connects users based on their locations and zodiac sign compatibility. Duet describes this feature as a way of letting fate play a role in connecting individuals.

Not sure what tags to add to your Duet profile? Here’s how else you can match.

Creating dating profiles can be tricky; sometimes there is an underlying pressure to add the right tags/interests to your profile in hopes that you’ll match with someone, and at times that can be overwhelming. Duet has its users covered with a feature guaranteed to help you lay out all of your possible hobbies and interests, and it’s called the Duet Dating Quiz. This feature uses quizzes and the answers users add to them to pair them up with potential matches, while helping them break the ice for further conversation.

If you’re looking for a new and refreshed dating app that helps pick the perfect match, you can download Duet on the App Store and Google Play.