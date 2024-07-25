Summer is in full swing… and so is going home with someone after a night out. Look, I’ll be the first to admit that hookup culture can be overwhelming, but (if you’re comfortable) remember to enjoy the good parts of casual dating and let yourself have fun — especially after a one-night stand. Whether you are looking to turn a one-night stand into a friends-with-benefits situation or try to turn it into something more serious, the first text you send after sets the tone.

While sending, like, any text to a crush or hookup can be intimidating, remember this person is obviously into you since you spend the night getting down and dirty with them. So, be bold and have fun with it! Sending a cheeky “follow-up” text shows that you enjoyed your night together, and opens the door to have some late-night fun again.

Honestly, sending a flirty text, throwing the phone on your bed like you are 15, and giggling with your besties about it is the best part of having a crush or consistent hookup. But as someone who is constantly worried about saying the wrong thing, I totally relate to not knowing what to say. Consider this our reminder that texting after a hookup should be carefree: start with some compliments and flirt, flirt, flirt — but, don’t worry about crafting the perfect text.

Ready to be bold? Here are 20 texts to send after a one-night stand.

Last night was so hot. You should do me again soon. That was the best adult sleepover ever. So… when are we having round two? I had so much fun with you. Did you make it home safe? Thanks for making my night. Next time, let’s grab a drink first. My bed looks way better with you in it naked. Thanks for turning my fantasy into reality. Next time you should stay here, and we’ll save water showering together. I can’t get you and those naughty things you did last night off of my mind.

Don’t forget to hydrate — that was a lot of cardio we just did. I’m sore this morning… and it’s not from the gym. Thanks for the ride last night. 😉 I can tell you work out because of how easy it was for you to throw me around. I think you might be my favorite dessert — can I have you every night? Studying is really hard when I keep thinking about last night. After last night, I think I am going to start craving you. You’ve got me fantasizing about last night instead of working. Thanks for the stress relief, I really needed that. My friends are making fun of me for walking a little funny, I think that’s your fault.

Sending a cheeky text the morning after keeps the spicy vibes going, so have fun with texting. Now, go press “send” on that text you’ve been so nervous about.