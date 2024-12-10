These Dirty PowerPoint Night Ideas Have Me Cackling

Whenever you’ve got all of your friends together and you’re looking for something entertaining to do, there’s nothing as hilarious and exciting as setting up a PowerPoint Night. If you’re unfamiliar with the concept, you essentially display a slideshow and present on literally any topic of your choosing. From starter packs to an analysis of your Spotify Wrapped, PowerPoint night can be serious and informative or totally random and extreme. But, if you’re looking to spice things up, going for a dirty PowerPoint night can make things even more fun and hysterical.

As someone who loves making lists and slideshows about my favorite things (especially fictional characters), PowerPoint night is something that’s great to kill time with. If you’re interested in creating your own PowerPoint night and are unsure of where to start but you know you want something bold, dirty, and unserious, then I’ve got a list of ideas that you whip up when it’s your turn to present. Trust me, with these concepts, you’re bound to have an entertaining night with your friends, and you might even spark some insane debates along the way.

So, without further ado, here are some dirty PowerPoint night ideas that I promise your friends will love.

Sex Positions Ranked From Most To Least Likely To Get You Pregnant Starting off strong, this one is sure to spark debates (and possibly side eyes). No research, just vibes. Is missionary the most likely? Reverse cowgirl? While you’re at it, feel free to even include percentages, bullet point explanations, and… demonstrations. Get wild with it. Situationship Texting 101: What Their Texts actually Mean Give a full rundown on what someone’s situationship’s texts really mean. If you want to be bold, screen share your or someone else’s messages for everyone to witness, then completely break it down and explain whether or not the other texter is interested or not. By the end of the night, someone will either be the happiest they’ve ever been or completely crushed about their situationship. The worst song to add to your sex playlist Curate a list of 10-15 songs that would immediately kill the mood. Would “Macarena” by Los Del Rio be the worst song? What about music from Hamilton? Either way, this will surely spark conversation about what kind of music should be going on while doing the dirty. A Presentation On All The People You Fumbled (Plus, Where It Went Wrong) Pulling from personal experiences is always going to be funny. Make a list of all the situationships and talking stages you’ve ever been in and explain where it all went downhill. If you’ve never fumbled anyone (which I doubt), then make a list of all the people who fumbled you. The Top 10 Most Awkward Things To Say After Sex Cringy yet entertaining, making a list of the worst things to say after doing the deed will surely stir up some laughter. From “So, was that good for you?” to “Well, that was quick…”, this one’s bound to be chaotic. Smash Or Pass (Except They’re All In Their 60s) The “Smash Or Pass” game is a classic, but feel free to spice it up by only choosing people who are in their 60s and beyond. If you’re the type who likes them older, then this is completely in your wheelhouse. Hear me out, OK?

Overall, any of these dirty PowerPoint night ideas will make a fun night with your friends. Feel free to take any of these and make them even spicier too! There’s nothing more interesting than an upgrade.