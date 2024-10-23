Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
disney hear me out cake idea
25 Disney Character “Hear Me Out” Cake Ideas

Julia Dwyer

One thing I’ll always love doing is asking people what their most unhinged crushes are. Get me in front of a stranger at a party, a friend, whoever, and I want to know who their “hear me out” crushes are. Tell me someone you find attractive (who you probably shouldn’t), and it’ll make my day. (As someone who will proudly admit I had a crush on Kovu from The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride, I am not one to judge.)

Naturally, I am thrilled with the latest “hear me out” trend going viral on TikTok. If you’ve been on the internet in the last couple weeks, you’ve probably seen the “hear me out” cake trend. But if not, I’ll fill you in: The “hear me out” me out cake is a trend of videos in which people put pictures of their most unhinged crushes onto a cake, revealing their most “WTF” desires to their besties, their families, or just strangers on the internet. 

These crushes can be anyone or anything. The options are endless! I’ve seen examples ranging from Sully from Monsters Inc., to the number eight (yes, really). My personal favorites, though, are always Disney characters — I mean, there are so many Disney characters that many of us had questionable crushes on (don’t lie!) and looking back, it’s pretty hilarious. 

So, if you and your friends want to do a “hear me out” cake together for laughs, I’m here to give you a list of 25 Disney characters that will make for a perfectly unhinged cake. 

  1. Professor Ratigan from The Great Mouse Detective
  2. Scar from The Lion King
  3. Kovu from The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride
  4. Nick Wilde from Zootopia
  5. Hades from Hercules
  6. Sully from Monsters Inc. 
  7. Jake Sully from Avatar 
  8. Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz from Phineas and Ferb
  9. Sally Carrera from Cars
  10. Bagheera from The Jungle Book
  11. Dr. Facillier from The Princess and The Frog
  12. The Beast from Beauty and The Beast
  13. Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmations
  14. Mother Gothel from Tangled 
  15. Anton Ego From Ratatouille 
  16. Bambi’s Mother from Bambi 
  17. Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas
  18. Fa Zhou from Mulan
  19. Miss Piggy from The Muppets 
  20. Ernesto de la Cruz from Coco
  21. The Evil Queen from Snow White
  22. Jafar from Aladdin 
  23. Maui from Moana 
  24. Mr. Incredible from The Incredibles 
  25. Milo from Atlantis 
