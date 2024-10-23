One thing I’ll always love doing is asking people what their most unhinged crushes are. Get me in front of a stranger at a party, a friend, whoever, and I want to know who their “hear me out” crushes are. Tell me someone you find attractive (who you probably shouldn’t), and it’ll make my day. (As someone who will proudly admit I had a crush on Kovu from The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride, I am not one to judge.)

Naturally, I am thrilled with the latest “hear me out” trend going viral on TikTok. If you’ve been on the internet in the last couple weeks, you’ve probably seen the “hear me out” cake trend. But if not, I’ll fill you in: The “hear me out” me out cake is a trend of videos in which people put pictures of their most unhinged crushes onto a cake, revealing their most “WTF” desires to their besties, their families, or just strangers on the internet.

These crushes can be anyone or anything. The options are endless! I’ve seen examples ranging from Sully from Monsters Inc., to the number eight (yes, really). My personal favorites, though, are always Disney characters — I mean, there are so many Disney characters that many of us had questionable crushes on (don’t lie!) and looking back, it’s pretty hilarious.

So, if you and your friends want to do a “hear me out” cake together for laughs, I’m here to give you a list of 25 Disney characters that will make for a perfectly unhinged cake.