These “Hear Me Out” Character Ideas Are Unhinged AF (But Am I Wrong?)

If your FYP is swarmed with the “hear me out” cake trend, then you’re not alone. ICYMI, internet users are sharing their most unhinged crushes on TikTok by printing out photos of them to, *checks notes*, put them on a cake. And if you’re looking for “hear me out” character ideas, then you’ve come to the right place. (Whether that’s a good thing or not, I don’t know.)

“Hear me out” characters are more than just your childhood, animated, or secret crushes. Characters like Prince Eric or Joe from The Princess Diaries might come to the top of your mind, but the point of a “hear me out” cake is to reveal your attractions that are, by societal standards, a little out there. Trust me when I say that, when it comes to the trend, the more unhinged, the better (especially when it comes to animated characters).

So, if you want to participate in the trend, and need some inspiration, then take a deep breath and get ready to hear me out on these ones. I’ve put together a list of 30 unhinged “hear me out” cake character ideas you probably wouldn’t have thought of. Let me just say, I apologize in advance.

Miss Spink and Miss Forcible from Coraline Father from Codename: Kids Next Door HIM from The Powerpuff Girls A showerhead 😎 Wilt from Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends Dr. Ann Possible from Kim Possible The Phillips head screwdriver from Handy Manny The Wolf from Hoodwinked! Gloria from Madagascar Karen from Spongebob Squarepants Barry Bee Benson from The Bee Movie Rumpelstiltskin from Shrek Forever After The Apple Jacks Apple Guy Bubbie The Whale from The Misadventures Of Flapjack Bones from Monster House Venom from Venom Flats from Spongebob Squarepants The number 8 Randall from Monster’s Inc. Frylock from Aqua Teen Hunger Force The “My Leg!” Guy from Spongebob Squarepants The Airbnb logo Flo from Cars Gil from Finding Nemo The Cheesecake Factory Menu Lumiere from Beauty & The Beast Grim from The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy Randy Marsh from South Park Freaky Fred from Courage The Cowardly Dog

Look, I’m just here to speak my truth, OK? Hear me out!