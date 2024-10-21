Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
hear me out cake ideas?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp
hear me out cake ideas?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp
Disney
Culture > Digital

These “Hear Me Out” Character Ideas Are Unhinged AF (But Am I Wrong?)

Julianna Marie

If your FYP is swarmed with the “hear me out” cake trend, then you’re not alone. ICYMI, internet users are sharing their most unhinged crushes on TikTok by printing out photos of them to, *checks notes*, put them on a cake. And if you’re looking for “hear me out” character ideas, then you’ve come to the right place. (Whether that’s a good thing or not, I don’t know.)

“Hear me out” characters are more than just your childhood, animated, or secret crushes. Characters like Prince Eric or Joe from The Princess Diaries might come to the top of your mind, but the point of a “hear me out” cake is to reveal your attractions that are, by societal standards, a little out there. Trust me when I say that, when it comes to the trend, the more unhinged, the better (especially when it comes to animated characters).

So, if you want to participate in the trend, and need some inspiration, then take a deep breath and get ready to hear me out on these ones. I’ve put together a list of 30 unhinged “hear me out” cake character ideas you probably wouldn’t have thought of. Let me just say, I apologize in advance.

@andy.and.michelle

our hear me out cake 😂 #andyandmichelle

♬ original sound – Andy & Michelle
  1. Miss Spink and Miss Forcible from Coraline
  2. Father from Codename: Kids Next Door
  3. HIM from The Powerpuff Girls
  4. A showerhead
  5. 😎
  6. Wilt from Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends
  7. Dr. Ann Possible from Kim Possible
  8. The Phillips head screwdriver from Handy Manny
  9. The Wolf from Hoodwinked!
  10. Gloria from Madagascar
  11. Karen from Spongebob Squarepants
  12. Barry Bee Benson from The Bee Movie
  13. Rumpelstiltskin from Shrek Forever After
  14. The Apple Jacks Apple Guy
  15. Bubbie The Whale from The Misadventures Of Flapjack
  16. Bones from Monster House
  17. Venom from Venom
  18. Flats from Spongebob Squarepants
  19. The number 8
  20. Randall from Monster’s Inc.
  21. Frylock from Aqua Teen Hunger Force
  22. The “My Leg!” Guy from Spongebob Squarepants
  23. The Airbnb logo
  24. Flo from Cars
  25. Gil from Finding Nemo
  26. The Cheesecake Factory Menu
  27. Lumiere from Beauty & The Beast
  28. Grim from The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
  29. Randy Marsh from South Park
  30. Freaky Fred from Courage The Cowardly Dog

Look, I’m just here to speak my truth, OK? Hear me out!

julianna (she/her) is an associate editor at her campus where she oversees the wellness vertical and all things sex and relationships, wellness, mental health, astrology, and gen-z. during her undergraduate career at chapman university, julianna's work appeared in as if magazine and taylor magazine. additionally, her work as a screenwriter has been recognized and awarded at film festivals worldwide. when she's not writing burning hot takes and spilling way too much about her personal life online, you can find julianna anywhere books, beers, and bands are.