Here Are 93 Dirty Paranoia Questions That Bring The Heat

So you want to spice up a party? You’ve come to the right place. All you need to take a get-together from lukewarm to 110 degrees is the right naughty drinking game (if you’re 21+, OFC). The perfect game is easy to explain to people, gets everyone laughing, and most importantly, gets everyone exposing each other’s sexy secrets. Enter Paranoia — and these dirty Paranoia questions.

Paranoia is the kind of game that starts off silly and innocent, but can get wickedly hot if you want it to. It’s a classic drinking game where you have to pay up to know what your friends think of you. To play the game, you have to have at least three people, but the more the merrier, and lots of adult beverages (but if you don’t drink — it’s all good, soda or water work just fine). The first player whispers a “who” question into the ear of the person to their right. (For example: Who here is the most likely to be a celebrity?) That person then answers out loud, for the whole group to hear. If your name was said, you have to decide whether or not you want to know what the question was. The cost? A drink.

If you are playing a quick round or with many people, you can use shots. If you plan on playing all night or have a smaller group, you can answer for the price of a sip. And if you are playing sober, consider substituting an alcoholic beverage for something that tastes bad or a dare.

The magic of Paranoia is that you control the vibe. These questions are designed to keep that vibe spicy, flirty, and downright freaky. This is your chance to ask the spicy questions you’ve always wondered but never had the guts to say out loud. Just be careful, every secret you uncover might come with a scandalous one aimed right back at you. Here are 93 sexy questions to use during your next game of paranoia.

93 Dirty Paranoia Questions:

Who is the sexiest person here? Who is most likely to be a porn star? Who do you think had sex most recently? Who has the hottest mom? Who is most likely to join the Mile High Club? Who here has sex the most? Who would be a model for Playboy/Playgirl? Who is most likely to get laid tonight? Who do you think has the lowest rice purity score? Who is most likely to have sex on a first date? Who do you think is the most fertile? Who is most likely to suck toes? Whose booty do you most want to spank? Who has sex the least? Who is most likely to get with a celebrity? Who has the ugliest exes? Who do you think is wearing sexy underwear right now? Who probably never got the sex talk? Who do you think has been caught having sex? Who is most likely to be asked to go to VIP at the club? Who here is most likely to cheat? Who is most likely to get someone pregnant? Who here might be a furry? Who would you love to see in a sex tape? Who is most likely to use an awful pickup line? Who do you think has the best dirty talk? Who is most likely to have more than one partner at a time? Who is most likely to bring out sex toys at a first hookup? Who is most likely to listen to weird music during sex? Who here likes pizza more than sex? Who do you think has the biggest sex drive? Who is most likely to be on Too Hot to Handle? Who got caught looking up “boobies” as a kid? Who is most likely to name their genitals? Who is most likely to find out they are pregnant tomorrow? Who is most likely to call underwear “panties”? Who would be the best stripper? Who has the best taste in partners? Who is most likely to catch a flight just to get cracked? Who do you think is the kinkiest person here? Who here do you think has gone skinny dipping? Who do you think has the highest rice purity score? Who do you think has the lowest body count? Who is most likely to be awkward in bed Who is most likely not to be wearing any underwear? Who do you think gives the best head? Who has the longest roster? Whose favorite position is probably missionary? Who is most likely to carry a vibrator in their purse? Who gets blindfolded the most? Who do you think has a secret sex tape? Who do you think is the most needy in bed? Who do you think has had sex in a public bathroom? Who here do you think is a giver? Who here gives bottom energy? Who is the most likely to get hit on in public? Who has the worst taste in partners? Who do you think has the best lingerie collection? Who is most likely to have a foot fetish? Who do you think is the most vanilla in bed? Who is most likely to kiss with their eyes open? Who would you trust to shake the bed if you were soaking? Who would you not want to sleep with? Who’s most likely to have sex outside? Who do you think watches the most porn? Who is most likely to participate in an orgy? Who has the best ass? Who is most likely to sleep with their boss? Who is lowkey addicted to sex? Who takes the most nudes? Who here pulls the most? Who do you think will be the hottest MILF/DILF? Who do you think has the highest body count? Who here do you think is the best in bed? Who is most likely to date someone way older? Who pulls the least? Who do you think has the most sex toys? Who definitely has the best sex playlist? Who has the best boobs? Who is most likely to sleep with a coworker? Who do you think likes to be tied up? Who has the hottest dad? Who do you think has a butt plug? Who reads the most smut? Who is most likely to peg their partner? Who here is most likely to get cheated on? Who has the sexiest exes? Who is most likely to sleep with a friend? Who has big d*ck energy? Who here needs to try celibacy? Who here is a munch? Who do you think has sex with the lights on? Who do you think had a sex dream last night?

Play wisely, drink responsibly, get your freak on, and don’t be surprised if you learn way more than you bargained for. That’s the beauty—and the danger—of paranoia.