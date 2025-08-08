Don’t Just Say “Goodnight” — Heat Things Up With These Texts

We’ve all been there: You’re texting the person you’ve got your eye on and things are starting to heat up — but it’s late, and you’re about ready to fall asleep. Luckily, the spice doesn’t have to stop there: you can keep that momentum, and the sexual tension, going by sending a dirty goodnight text. (Trust me.)

Let’s face it: Hitting your crush with a “sorry I fell asleep” or “I’m gonna go to sleep” is honest, but it’s kind of a mood-killer. Plus, it doesn’t set you up to keep that spicy energy going the next day. By sending a dirty goodnight text, you’re basically keeping your crush, partner, or FWB (I don’t judge) on the edge of their seat for your next text or IRL interaction. I mean, who doesn’t like a little bit of edging?

These texts are the perfect way to end the night: they’re cheeky, dirty, and a little bit mysterious. However, let’s just say they’re pretty, for lack of a better term, horny — so maybe don’t send these if the conversation isn’t headed in a steamy direction. Hey, don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Ready to set your crush up with some hot (*cough* wet *cough*) dreams? Here are 40 dirty goodnight texts to send them.

40 Dirty Goodnight texts to keep the mood hot

Headed to bed, but I’d sleep much better with you here. I’ll see you in my (wet) dreams. We should get some sleep — we’re gonna need the energy when we see each other next. BTW, I sleep naked. Low-key wishing I was in bed with you, but we wouldn’t get much sleep. Stop texting and start dreaming about me. LMK if you need a midnight snack TN. Really tired RN. Morning sex? Sweet dreams — mine are gonna be R-rated. Come sleep with me. My mouth misses your lips. Both sets. I guess we’ll just have to dream about what we’d do to each other. Let’s continue this convo tomorrow — your bed or mine? I’m not there to do what I wanna do to you, but I’ll be dreaming about it. My dreams are about to get freaky. You’re good in bed in my dreams, too. Give me something to dream about. I bet you taste better IRL than you do in my dreams. My bed is lonely — come over tomorrow and fix that? If I were there, we’d break your headboard. Already wet thinking about you. My mouth misses you. Bad. Come over tomorrow and we can skip the sleeping part. Can’t sleep… might be your fault. Might wake up needing you. Trust me, I’m even better IRL. Gonna fall asleep with you on my mind. Sleepover tomorrow? I’ll bring the bad ideas. My bed is warm — you’d make it hotter. I’m headed to bed, but my mind is wandering. I already know you’re gonna wake up hard. Hope you dream about me. And I hope it’s dirty. My bed’s lonely — come change that tomorrow. I have cute PJs on, but I need you to help me take them off. Sweet dreams, mine will be soaked. You’re not tired yet? Need me to help wear you out? I’m gonna go to sleep — I know I won’t be getting any with you tomorrow. Text me when you wake up, and tell me all the freaky things we did in your dreams. Going to bed horny. Thanks. F*ck it, come over.

Damn, is it hot in here?