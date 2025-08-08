Don’t Just Say “Goodnight” — Heat Things Up With These Texts

We’ve all been there: You’re texting the person you’ve got your eye on and things are starting to heat up — but it’s late, and you’re about ready to fall asleep. Luckily, the spice doesn’t have to stop there: you can keep that momentum, and the sexual tension, going by sending a dirty goodnight text. (Trust me.)
Let’s face it: Hitting your crush with a “sorry I fell asleep” or “I’m gonna go to sleep” is honest, but it’s kind of a mood-killer. Plus, it doesn’t set you up to keep that spicy energy going the next day. By sending a dirty goodnight text, you’re basically keeping your crush, partner, or FWB (I don’t judge) on the edge of their seat for your next text or IRL interaction. I mean, who doesn’t like a little bit of edging?
These texts are the perfect way to end the night: they’re cheeky, dirty, and a little bit mysterious. However, let’s just say they’re pretty, for lack of a better term, horny — so maybe don’t send these if the conversation isn’t headed in a steamy direction. Hey, don’t say I didn’t warn you.
Ready to set your crush up with some hot (*cough* wet *cough*) dreams? Here are 40 dirty goodnight texts to send them.
40 Dirty Goodnight texts to keep the mood hot
- Headed to bed, but I’d sleep much better with you here.
- I’ll see you in my (wet) dreams.
- We should get some sleep — we’re gonna need the energy when we see each other next.
- BTW, I sleep naked.
- Low-key wishing I was in bed with you, but we wouldn’t get much sleep.
- Stop texting and start dreaming about me.
- LMK if you need a midnight snack TN.
- Really tired RN. Morning sex?
- Sweet dreams — mine are gonna be R-rated.
- Come sleep with me.
- My mouth misses your lips. Both sets.
- I guess we’ll just have to dream about what we’d do to each other.
- Let’s continue this convo tomorrow — your bed or mine?
- I’m not there to do what I wanna do to you, but I’ll be dreaming about it.
- My dreams are about to get freaky.
- You’re good in bed in my dreams, too.
- Give me something to dream about.
- I bet you taste better IRL than you do in my dreams.
- My bed is lonely — come over tomorrow and fix that?
- If I were there, we’d break your headboard.
- Already wet thinking about you.
- My mouth misses you. Bad.
- Come over tomorrow and we can skip the sleeping part.
- Can’t sleep… might be your fault.
- Might wake up needing you.
- Trust me, I’m even better IRL.
- Gonna fall asleep with you on my mind.
- Sleepover tomorrow? I’ll bring the bad ideas.
- My bed is warm — you’d make it hotter.
- I’m headed to bed, but my mind is wandering.
- I already know you’re gonna wake up hard.
- Hope you dream about me. And I hope it’s dirty.
- My bed’s lonely — come change that tomorrow.
- I have cute PJs on, but I need you to help me take them off.
- Sweet dreams, mine will be soaked.
- You’re not tired yet? Need me to help wear you out?
- I’m gonna go to sleep — I know I won’t be getting any with you tomorrow.
- Text me when you wake up, and tell me all the freaky things we did in your dreams.
- Going to bed horny. Thanks.
- F*ck it, come over.
Damn, is it hot in here?