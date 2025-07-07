Get Bold & Send Your Crush One Of These Dirty Dares

Is there a better way to flirt than sending dirty dare texts? I’ll answer that for you: No. And while spicy Truth or Dare over text is a (super hot and) great way to hook your crush, I’m the first person to encourage you to jump to the big leagues and exchange some dirty dares. I mean, why not take a risk?

Listen, I’m not saying that you should just full-send and text your crush (or partner) a dirty dare out of nowhere. But if it’s late at night and you’re caught up in a flurry of flirty text exchanges, asking your crush, partner, or FWB if they’re down to get naughty and trade dirty dares is a surefire way to take things to the next level. (And maybe, just maybe, you’ll take some of these dares from on-screen to IRL.)

These dirty dare texts range from flirty and suggestive to just downright freaky — if that’s what you’re into. And if whoever you’re texting is up for some serious spice, then feel free to let your freak flag fly. So, if you’re ready for some spicy thrills, here are 20 dirty dare texts to send when you’re feeling bold. Is it hot in here?

20 dirty dare texts that are naughty AF:

I dare you to send me a photo of what you’re wearing — or not wearing — right now. I dare you to describe, in detail, what you’d do to me. I dare you to text me your last horny thought exactly as it crossed your mind. I dare you to touch yourself and tell me where your fingers are. I dare you to tease yourself and keep me updated every 30 seconds. I dare you to tell me the spot on my body you’ve thought about kissing the most. I dare you to write a one-sentence sex scene starring the two of us. I dare you to write out your dream fantasy — no holding back. I dare you to pretend I’m in your bed right now and tell me what you’d say to me. I dare you to send a photo of where your hand is right now. I dare you to list three things you want me to do to you — and one you’d never admit out loud. I dare you to send the naughtiest draft text you’ve never had the guts to send. I dare you to act like you’re texting someone else about what we did last night — and send it to me. I dare you to describe your dream sex position. I dare you to write a sext using only five words. I dare you to send me the dirtiest sentence you can come up with — right now. I dare you to send the first thing that turns you on about me when I walk into a room. I dare you to send me your favorite category of porn. I dare you to tell me what color underwear you have on right now (if any). I dare you to come over. Right now.

Have fun, you little freak. (Wink.)