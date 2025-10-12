20 Dirty Halloween Dares That Add Some Spice To Spooky Szn

Spooky season has officially arrived, so you know what that means? Late-night Halloween parties, killer costumes, and (maybe) scary hookups with your situationship. With how massive the Halloween season is, it is a time for people to get bold and let their feelings be known to their crush — and the best way to do that? With some of these dirty dares to send over text this Halloween.

Listen: anything can happen on Halloween night. Maybe you want to spice things up with your boo (!), or perhaps you want to take things further with your crush or FWB — regardless of your situation, consider this your sign to turn up the heat. And since doing that IRL can be real spooky, playing a filthy game of Truth or Dare over text is a surefire way to amp things up in a more comfortable way. (And, maybe, you can try out some of these dares the next time you’re face-to-face — hello, tension!)

These dares are dirty, but still have a playful side that’ll have you and your crush blushing all night. So, without further ado, let’s bring up the spice with these 20 dirty dares to text this Halloween. After all, is there any better time to get some thrills than Halloween?

20 spicy dares to text to your crush on Halloween:

Send me a pic of your sexiest costume. I dare you to say boo in a seductive way. Tell me what you would do with me if we were alone in a haunted house. Pretend that you’re drinking my “love potion,” and tell me how good it is. I dare you to send me a spooky emoji to show how much you want me. Pretend that you’re a vampire who is enjoying some alone time with me, minus the blood sucking. I dare you to tell me your sexiest Halloween fantasy. If I showed up at your door on Halloween night, what is the sexiest thing that you’ll whisper in my ear? Describe to me what you would do if I were the last girl standing. Imagine me as your favorite Halloween candy and how you would eat me. Do an evil laugh, but make it to where it turns me on. I’m wearing my sexiest Halloween costume — tell me how you would approach me at a party. Describe how you would foreplay in the bedroom with our costumes on. Pick out a super hot costume you want me to wear this Halloween. Tell me the Halloween character you’ve always fantasized about. Impersonate a romantic version of Dracula. Sing me your favorite Halloween song, but make it spicier. Describe how you would lure me, but it is both haunting and hot at the same time. Pretend that you are a werewolf who is hungry to taste me. Come over in your hottest Halloween costume.

So, you think you have what it takes to officially go down in the DM and release the baddie in you? Don’t be shy to wave the scaries away and let your main thing know that it’s all treats, no tricks! (OK… maybe a little bit of tricks…)