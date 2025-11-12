Thanksgiving is great or whatever, but leaving behind your boo thang to go visit family can be a major letdown. You’re telling me, cuffing season is right around the corner, and the holidays intend to separate us! (Not cool, Pilgrims, even if I get mashed potatoes out of it.) But don’t fret yet! Turkey day can be turned into an opportunity for some sexy fun if you’re up for the challenge with these dirty dares for Thanksgiving.

Whether you are non-stop texting your college pookie, or trying to rekindle the spark for a late-night hometown hookup, a well-timed spicy dare is the perfect way to turn up the heat. One moment you are stuffing the turkey, the next you are thinking about getting stuffed like a turkey. (Bada bing bada boom!) That’s the power of a well-placed message. These dares are also wonderful for those of us who like to make our group chats giggle at their phones under the table at family dinner. So, if texting, send with discretion, and maybe turn on the invisible ink feature if you have it. (And, also, make sure whoever you’re sending these to is consenting — you don’t want to send a dirtyy Thanksgiving dare outta nowhere.)

Ready for some fun? These 20 dirty Thanksgiving dares will remind your boo (or equally-freaked besties) exactly what they are thankful for, and trust, won’t just be the cranberry sauce.

20 Dirty Dares For Thanksgiving:

Share your wildest Thanksgiving hookup story. Use the caption, “gobble me, swallow me,” on your Thanksgiving post. Tell me what sex toy you are most thankful for. Only talk in innuendos about the food. Use “stuffing” in a sentence that would get you kicked out of Thanksgiving. Pose for a pic with a food item you’d like to eat off my body. Drink every time someone says grateful. Whisper something you’re thankful for into my ear. Ask a relative if they’ve ever had a friendsgiving, then wink. Eat your slice of pie with no utensils and no hands. Write a haiku about Thanksgiving sex and read it aloud. Text me one thing you’d rather be doing in bed than eating dinner. Tell me which part of your body you are feeling grateful for. Text your ex, “Thankful that we broke up!” Say “gobble gobble” in your sexy voice every time someone mentions turkey. DM me your gratitude list, but make it dirty. Compliment someone’s “breast meat” with a straight face. Text me a photo of you that would ruin Thanksgiving if your grandma saw it. Try to make me blush in public. Send a dirty text at the dinner table.

Whether you’re sneaking a sexy FaceTime or whispering at the dinner table, these 20 Thanksgiving dares are guaranteed to spice up your holiday season