Here’s Your Morning-After-The-Hookup Survival Kit (Trust Me, You Need It)

I am always over-prepared. If you get something in your teeth, or get a blister, or have a headache, you can count on me to keep the cure for almost any ailment in my car. So, naturally, I also keep a miniature toiletry kit for those nights when staying snuggled up is just so much more tempting than driving home after a date or a hookup.
We have all been there. The last guy I spent the night with told me he was worried about me driving home so late — and having a kit of all of my essentials made the morning after just that much easier. (I think it was an excuse to spend more time with me.) Sometimes, dates just go so well you don’t want them to end, or barhopping might lead to meeting someone great, or the chemistry is just so good at the dating event that you’re willing to go home with someone new. Regardless, being prepared never hurts.
I know you probably have an extra makeup bag lying around, so go grab one and fill it with everything you need to make heading home the morning after a hookup feel a little more dignified. Not sure where to start? Here’s what you should pack in your on-the-go, morning-after-the-hookup survival kit.
- Skincare
-
When it comes to skincare, I’d bring at least a cleanser ($4), a moisturizer ($5), and some pimple patches. I also always have a makeup remover of some sort, because scrubbing off your mascara into someone’s towel makes the experience feel a little lackluster (even if it means they will remember you from the mascara stains). A mini bottle of makeup remover ($4) will go far — and trust me, you’ll need it. Or, alternatively, you can buy a mini skincare bundle ($20) with all of your essentials to have on hand.
- Bar soap
-
Even if you are a body wash kind of person, adding a bar of soap is a quick way to feel clean without having to worry about anything leaking. I’d do yourself a favor and add a washcloth, or buy a bundle ($10) that includes an exfoliating soap pouch or washcloth. (If you’re dating men, you’d know that it seems that they have an aversion to them)
- Fresh undergarments
-
You are correct if you assumed I would be stealing a hookup’s shirt to sleep in, they just hit different. But that so-called “walk of shame” feels a lot less shameful when you can put on a fresh pair of panties ($15) and some fresh socks ($12).
- Toothbrush
-
Because truly who wants to drive home with morning breath? Stealing their toothpaste is totally valid but using your own toothbrush ($1) is probably a good idea. I promise you will feel like a whole new person after you brush your teeth.
- Protection
-
If you’re planning on hooking up, protection is always something you should have on hand. Whether you’re packing dental dams ($13) or condoms ($10), bringing protection is not only smart, but sexy! And if the morning-after pill is needed the next day, talk to your hookup about how you want to handle costs.
- Deodorant
-
Listen, I am not judging that you didn’t shower last night. What I am saying is you want to leave smelling fresh and clean without resorting to having to use their deodorant. A mini deodorant ($3) will make you feel fresh in no time, trust me.
- Ph-balancing wipes
-
After a night of fun, taking care of down there is a good idea. If you don’t have time to shower, or even if you just want to clean up, PH-balancing wipes ($10) will keep everything down there balanced.
Oh, and one more thing: This kit works for more than just hookups — it comes in handy after a swim at a friend’s pool, or a last-minute sleepover with a bestie. So, consider this your sign to pack a go-bag for all of your unexpected moments… especially the spicier ones.