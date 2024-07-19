Here’s Your Morning-After-The-Hookup Survival Kit (Trust Me, You Need It)

I am always over-prepared. If you get something in your teeth, or get a blister, or have a headache, you can count on me to keep the cure for almost any ailment in my car. So, naturally, I also keep a miniature toiletry kit for those nights when staying snuggled up is just so much more tempting than driving home after a date or a hookup.

We have all been there. The last guy I spent the night with told me he was worried about me driving home so late — and having a kit of all of my essentials made the morning after just that much easier. (I think it was an excuse to spend more time with me.) Sometimes, dates just go so well you don’t want them to end, or barhopping might lead to meeting someone great, or the chemistry is just so good at the dating event that you’re willing to go home with someone new. Regardless, being prepared never hurts.

I know you probably have an extra makeup bag lying around, so go grab one and fill it with everything you need to make heading home the morning after a hookup feel a little more dignified. Not sure where to start? Here’s what you should pack in your on-the-go, morning-after-the-hookup survival kit.

Oh, and one more thing: This kit works for more than just hookups — it comes in handy after a swim at a friend’s pool, or a last-minute sleepover with a bestie. So, consider this your sign to pack a go-bag for all of your unexpected moments… especially the spicier ones.