Grounding, Boundaries, & Support: How To Recover After Witnessing Violence

Content warning: This article discusses various instances of violence, including gun violence. On Sept. 10, political commentator Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a public speaking event at Utah Valley University. At the time of his assassination, students at the university were in attendance, witnessing the shooting firsthand. Since the event, videos of his graphic assassination have been circulating the internet — plastered on timelines, threaded in X comment sections, and posted across social media platforms.

Witnessing an act of violence first-hand, especially a fatal one, is incredibly traumatizing. And for those on the internet, graphic videos can be as distressing as well: Whether it be footage of unrest and war, executions, or other unsettling material, the internet has allowed traumatizing media to appear at our fingertips — whether we search for it and engage, or whether it pops up without our knowledge. Ingesting such material can have detrimental impacts on our mental health, triggering feelings of sadness, anger, trauma, and other difficult emotions.

Coping with such violence isn’t easy, but it’s essential to moving forward. “Ultimately, whether violence is witnessed in person or online, healing begins with how we respond in the moment and the support we have around us,” says Dr. Alice Mills Mai, Ph.D., LPCC-S, LMHC, NCC, and CEO/Founder at Centering Wholeness Counseling. “Students need safe spaces, both personal and communal, to process what they’ve experienced.”

If you’ve found yourself in distress after witnessing violence, know that there are steps you can take to protect yourself and your mind after witnessing a violent situation — whether that’s in person or through a screen.

Take time to process & find support

The first step to coping is recognition. “One of the surest ways to reduce the risk of PTSD after witnessing violence is to metabolize the experience as soon as possible,” says Mai. “That means not holding it in but finding safe outlets to process what has happened.”

She continues, “Relationships and community are the primary sources of healing; students need spaces where they can talk about what they saw and how it impacted them. Colleges can play a critical role by creating safe, validating environments for these conversations. This might include community rituals or moments of mourning that acknowledge the reality of the violence, as well as ongoing support groups where students can process their thoughts, feelings, and experiences together.”

For those who witnessed distressing content on their screen, it’s still important to process and recognize their trauma. “When someone witnesses acts of graphic violence online, the most important first step is to avoid replaying or sharing the video — continued exposure can deepen the emotional impact,” Mai says. “Instead, report or block the page to limit further contact with the content. Afterward, it’s essential to connect with your support network, friends, family, or a counselor, so you’re not carrying the experience alone. Talking through your reaction helps process the shock and reduce the risk of lingering distress.”

Whether violence was witnessed firsthand or indirectly, recognizing that things may be different from that moment on is important. And, from there, it’s best to speak to a professional who can give you the tools you need to move forward.

Limit your exposure

In this day and age, avoiding this type of content can feel impossible. However, it’s important to set boundaries with the content you interact with in order to ensure your safety and stability. “Setting boundaries is an act of resilience,” Mai says. “Resilience doesn’t come from controlling everything we see; it comes from setting boundaries that protect our well-being.”

So how do you do that? “One practical step is to avoid using social media as the very first activity when you wake up or the last thing before you go to sleep, since those are moments when we’re most emotionally vulnerable,” Mai says. “Students can also build resilience by curating their feeds, setting time limits, and using content filters. These parameters help reduce the risk of unexpected exposure to harmful content and strengthen a sense of agency over what you consume.”

Implement grounding techniques

Violence and distress can occur at any time, and the impacts of experiencing it can come about suddenly. For this reason, taking grounding techniques with you in your everyday life can help you cope whenever these feelings resurface. “A quick ‘on-the-go’ coping strategy students can use when feeling triggered is grounding,” Mai says. “This means orienting to the present moment by naming things in your environment, such as ‘I see trees, the leaves are green, the leaves are shaking.’ These simple observations signal to the brain and body that you are here and now, not in the past event.”

She also adds, “Another important step is learning to distinguish between being unsafe and being triggered. Feeling triggered can bring up intense emotions and body sensations, but it doesn’t always mean you’re in immediate danger. Naming this difference helps restore a sense of safety, which is essential for resilience.”

After witnessing violence, moving on and going back to “normal” can feel daunting and almost impossible. However, through grounding strategies, establishing healthy boundaries with social media, and seeking support can not only help you move forward with resilience. As Mai says, “By creating validating environments and teaching students how to regulate their nervous systems, we can help them move from surviving to truly recovering.”

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.