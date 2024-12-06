Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
BRB, Obsessing Over These Moments In Sabrina’s ‘A Nonsense Christmas’

If there was ever a star we would love to put on our Christmas trees this year, it would be Sabrina Carpenter. With the release of her A Nonsense Christmas, the singer has delivered the best present this holiday season: holiday collaborations with our favorite musicians. Not only was Carpenter able to capture the holiday season in her musical numbers, but she did so by singing duets with some of Gen Z’s favorite singers. 

A Nonsense Christmas was filled with amazing performances that gave off all the holiday vibes. From funny moments to Sab and her guests singing songs by the fire, the Netflix special didn’t disappoint in the slightest. And to make things even better, Carpenter didn’t tone down her super horny side for the special. Throughout the 50-minute show, Carpenter and her guests gave fans comedy, looks, and unique blends of some Christmas faves. I don’t know about you, but I’m going to have this special playing on repeat for the rest of the holiday season.

“This Christmas” with Tyla

During the opening moments of A Nonsense Christmas, Carpenter showed the audience her pink Barbie-esque set. After Carpenter finished her mini-house tour, viewers hear a knock at the door, revealing Tyla. The two singers perform a special rendition of Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas.” It’s safe to say that I’m officially obsessed with this duo and their cover of a holiday classic. 

“I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” with Kali Uchis 

If there’s one thing about Carpenter, it’s that kiss marks are her signature piece. So it’s no surprise that she sang a rendition of The Jackson 5’s “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” with Kali Uchis next to the fireplace, giving fans a slower version of the beloved classic. Not only did Carpenter and Uchis complement each other in this collaboration, but they also gave viewers the chance to see them perform together. 

“Santa Baby” with Shania Twain 

In Carpenter’s first skit in A Nonsense Christmas, Shania Twain plays Mrs. Claus. The reveal leads into the third collaboration of the night, with Carpenter and Twain singing Eartha Kitt’s “Santa Baby” on a 60s-inspired stage. Their glittering outfits and the dazzling set definitely filled the audience — and those watching at home — with cheer. 

“Last Christmas” with Chappell Roan

For the final collaboration of A Nonsense Christmas, Carpenter performed a rendition of Wham’s “Last Christmas” with the “Femininomenon” icon herself Chappell Roan. With complimenting outfits, Carpenter and Roan put their own take on the ’80s classic.

I’m not going to lie, I absolutely need another collaboration between Carpenter and Roan in the future. By closing out the year with two of Gen Z’s top artists, there’s nothing more we could’ve asked for on our A Nonsense Christmas wish list. 

