Get On The Naughty List With These Christmas Day Sex Positions

Finished unwrapping all your presents but not sure how you and your SO should spend the rest of Christmas Day? Well, I have an idea — but fair warning, it might just land you on the naughty list. After all, nothing says “Merry Christmas” like a little bit of intimacy to celebrate the holidays. (And some Christmas Day sex positions, OFC.)

Christmas is all about spending time with loved ones, gift-giving, and spreading holiday cheer, but who says the festivities have to end there? IMO, there’s no better way to celebrate Christmas than by cozying up with your partner under the mistletoe and making some holiday memories that you’ll never forget. Whether you’re in the mood to unwrap a little excitement or want to spend a night full of passion by the fireplace, nothing makes intimacy more enjoyable than trying out some new (and festive) sex positions.

Ready to get in the holiday spirit but not sure where to begin? Look no further, because I’ve compiled a list of six of the best Christmas Day sex positions that’ll make sure that your stockings aren’t the only thing getting stuffed this holiday season. So drink some eggnog, put on a pair of holiday lingerie, and get ready to engage in some freaky festivities.

Santa’s Lap Think of sitting on Santa’s lap with a lot more action and a fun twist. Because honestly, there’s no better way to spend Christmas than by telling your partner what you really want this holiday season. Instead of facing forwards, have the receiving partner sit horizontally on the giving partner’s lap, and bounce! That’s all there is to it — simple, easy, and sure to bring some extra spark to your holiday festivities. Elf on the shelf IDK about you, but I was obsessed with the Elf On The Shelf when I was younger. So, why not take the concept of Elf on the Shelf and give it an R-rated twist? With this position, the receiving partner can sit on a flat surface (preferably a shelf, obvi) and the giving partner can stand in front and penetrate. You’ll be sure to end up on Santa’s naughty list with this position. Santa’s Little Helper What better way to be Santa’s Little Helper than for both you and your partner to help each other? With this position, both partners are receiving IYKWIM. Both partners can position themselves head-to-toe, with one partner’s head on the other partner’s genitals, and vice versa. This position allows for mutual oral pleasure at the same time — perfect for the giving season. Silent night OK, maybe this one is less of a position and more of a new festive tradition, but it’s still guaranteed to jingle your bells in all the right ways. You and your partner can choose whatever position works for you, but the catch is — you’ve got to be as quiet as possible. It’s the perfect challenge for those who want to keep the holiday spirit alive without anyone else hearing the lively festivities. Whether you go slow and steady or want to speed things up a bit, remember: the quieter the better. Maybe even consider using a toy to spice things up a bit. Sleigh ride Who doesn’t love some riding in the spirit of the holiday season? The receiving partner can position themselves on top of the giving partner, facing away from them. Then, the receiving partner can “ride” the sleigh of pleasure all night long. Christmas star This position guarantees that you’ll be twinkling in no time. Have the receiving partner lay flat on a bed (or any flat surface, TBH) with their arms and legs comfortably spread out, resembling a star. The giving partner can then penetrate from above, holding the receiving partner’s arms down. If you’re feeling extra kinky, you can even use handcuffs or rope. (Or even some Christmas ribbon!)

Whether you were on the naughty or nice list this year, these sex positions are guaranteed to spice up your Christmas this year. After all, nothing screams festive fun like you and your partner unwrapping each other!