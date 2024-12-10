There’s no doubt about it — the art of gift-giving can be stressful. Most of the time, deciphering wishlists becomes too complicated, resulting in the ever-so-expected socks and candles that end up stuffed in a random drawer, never to be used and completely forgotten about. But what if this year, you put something a little extra naughty under the tree? It’s time to ditch the stereotypical gifts that no one really wants, because IDK about you, but I’d much rather gift something that’ll make this holiday season one to remember.
Picture it: a cozy night in with your partner, a spicy playlist, some festive pajamas (that probably won’t be on for long), and a new sex toy to spice things up and make the holidays extra memorable.
Maybe you want to add some extra spice to your typical routine or perhaps you’re hoping to make your partner grin like they just caught Santa sneaking a cookie, but regardless, there’s a toy out there for you. Whether you’ve been naughty, nice, or a little bit of both, it’s time to hang the mistletoe, light the fireplace, and get ready to celebrate your not-so-silent night with these 6 sex toys perfect to give your partner this holiday season, because Santa isn’t the only one coming this Christmas.
- Lovehoney Indulge Sex Toy Advent Calendar ($119)
I can only think of one thing better than a regular advent calendar — an advent calendar filled with sex toys. Why not gift your partner with 12 days full of surprises (and intimacy) with Lovehoney’s Sex Toy Advent Calendar? While their website does have a few different sex toy advent calendars, you’ll get the best bang for your buck with this one, both metaphorically and literally.
- Enchanted Rose Stimulator Lovers Gift Box ($74)
What’s more romantic than a box of roses? A box with a rose vibrator. Spice things up this holiday season by gifting your partner the perfect toy to use during intimacy that’ll make their heart and other places flutter. So ditch the flowers that’ll wilt in a week and go for something that guarantees lasting fun and excitement.
- Candy Cane Waterproof Vibrator ($13)
Honestly, who says candy canes are just for eating? IDK about you, but nothing screams “spreading holiday cheer” like a festive candy cane — that doubles as a waterproof vibrator. Small enough to slip into a stocking (or maybe you’re hoping to slip it into something, or someone, else), this toy is guaranteed to make things both sweet and spicy this holiday season.
- The 12 Sex Games of Christmas ($10)
Everyone knows the drill when the holidays come around: drink a little too much eggnog and break out a fun board game to play with your S/O. But this Christmas, I’m thinking of gifting a different type of board game — one guaranteed to bring not just fun and excitement, but some naughty pleasure as well. We all know the 12 days of Christmas, but honestly, I’d rather celebrate The 12 Sex Games of Christmas.
- Unleashed Surrender Leopard Bondage Set ($20)
Start your new year with a bang with this kinky gift. Leopard print has been totally trending this year, meaning that it’s time to leave your partner a leopard bondage set under the tree. Maybe it won’t be the matching set they’re expecting, but it’ll be even better — purr-fect for a crazy night under the mistletoe.
- Santa’s Secret Sex Position Coupons ($6)
I’m sure we’ve all fallen victim to giving our partner the same old boring coupons at least one holiday — think “Make dinner together” and “Breakfast in bed” (which, let’s be honest, never end up being used). This holiday season, heat things up and gift something that’ll have you and your partner get down and dirty in the bedroom. Who needs another chore coupon when you can unwrap some naughty fun instead?
No matter what you choose, these gifts are sure to bring some extra fun and excitement to your holiday season. So go ahead and unwrap some pleasure this year because if anything, you definitely deserve to be on the naughty list. And trust me, Santa would approve.