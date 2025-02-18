3 Things To Know If You’re A Celibate College Student

College is often painted as a whirlwind of newfound freedom, questionable dining hall food, and, let’s be real, hookup culture. Between dating horror stories and the ever-present situationship epidemic, it’s easy to assume that everyone is having sex all the time. But being celibate as a college student isn’t out of the ordinary — in fact, it’s pretty common.

A 2025 Her Campus survey of 770 Gen Zers found that 38% of respondents are celibate, and not because they’re waiting for the right Hinge match to text back. For many college students, the choice to be celibate is intentional and deeply personal. Some are focusing on personal growth and academic goals, choosing to prioritize themselves during these transformative years. Others haven’t found someone they feel emotionally safe with yet, are waiting for a committed relationship, or are navigating the challenges of long-distance. And for some, there’s simply a lack of interest in sex altogether.

If you’ve chosen celibacy, whether temporarily or long-term, for personal, religious, emotional, or “just not feeling it” reasons, you’re not alone. Let’s clear up a few things. Celibacy does not mean you’re anti-sex, afraid of intimacy, or secretly a character in a 19th-century novel waiting for Mr. Darcy to appear. While celibacy is an intentional arrangement to abstain from sex, it’s not a sad, lonely existence. It can be rooted in anything from personal growth to focusing on other areas of life.

Ultimately, celibacy is about making an empowered decision that works for you. So whether you’re celibate by choice, circumstance, or sheer exhaustion from midterms, Licensed Mental Health Therapist Kwan Patton and Sexologist Kaamna Bhojwani have some tips on how to navigate college life without feeling like you need to justify your reasoning to every nosy friend, roommate, or potential partner.

Sex isn’t a college requirement.

While you are confident in your path, know that not everyone will get it. Some people will assume you just haven’t met the right person yet. Others might act like celibacy is some kind of challenge they need to help you “overcome.” And then there are the ones who will straight-up not believe you. However, if you’ve made this choice, stand firm in it. “Remember that your relationship to your sexuality is intuitive, unique, and personal,” Bhojwani tells Her Campus. “It does not need to be guided by any external forces, be it peer pressure, or voices from your past. Once you choose celibacy from that place, you will be able to stand proudly in the face of opposition, overt or covert.”

That being said, celibacy isn’t a one-size-fits-all. Everyone’s objectives are completely different. “Celibacy clears our energy of ‘other people’s energy’ and making the decision to do this helps individuals to make better decisions when it comes to their sexual encounters,” Patton says. Maybe you’re prioritizing emotional well-being and avoiding situationships that leave you staring at the ceiling, overanalyzing text messages at 2 a.m. Or you’ve got enough on your plate without adding casual dating with zero clarity to the mix. Perhaps it’s a spiritual or religious conviction, or you just genuinely aren’t interested right now. All of these choices are valid, and guess what? You don’t owe anyone an explanation.

Surrounding yourself with people who respect your reasons makes all the difference. “It is important to understand that self-love involves honoring your body and learning the person you are courting before making the decision to have sex,” explains Patton. “Getting to know someone is less about sexual activity, and more about understanding their history.” While college culture can feel hyper-focused on sex and dating, plenty of people are in the same boat as you. Seek out friends who support you, not ones who pressure you or act like you’re missing out on some mythical college rite of passage. Spoiler alert: there is no universal college experience, just your own.

There are a million ways to have a fulfilling, exciting college experience that do not revolve around sex. “Your sexuality should not be influenced by TikTok trends,” Bhojwani says. “Sexuality is an inside job so shutting out the noise to reflect on what matters to you in this time and space is brave.” Throw yourself into classes, clubs, friendships, solo adventures, or even just the simple joy of figuring out who you are outside of anyone else’s expectations. Celibacy isn’t a restriction; it’s just another valid way to navigate young adulthood.

You’re not alone, and you’re not missing out.

And yes, you can still date while being celibate. It just requires clear communication. If you’re on the apps, putting your stance in your bio (or bringing it up early) can save you from awkward misunderstandings later. “Having sexual encounters should be a responsible consideration and not just a casual one,” Patton assures. “Self-love is saying ‘I am not ready’ and not worrying about the pressure from someone else.” The right person will respect your choices, not treat them as a problem to be solved.

Celibacy in college isn’t about missing out — it’s about deciding what aligns with your values, priorities, and personal happiness. Whether it’s for a semester, a year, or indefinitely, it’s your call. And in a world that constantly tells women what they should and shouldn’t do with their bodies, confidently owning your decision is about as badass as it gets.