TikTok’s Caveman Method Is Wild, & And Derms Are Begging You Not To Try It

Some people have 10-step skin care routines. Some keep things simple with a cleanser and a moisturizer. But then, there are the people on TikTok who have adopted the Caveman Method skin care regimen — and the internet (and dermatologists) have some choice thoughts about it.

ICYMI, the Caveman Method is a viral skin care trend that entails doing nothing to your skin — no face wash, no moisturizer, no washing with water… nothing. Videos of content creators who are claiming to have adopted the method have racked up millions of views, and whether the results are rage bait or not, netizens (and dermatologists) have some thoughts. So, I tapped Dr. Stephanie Taylor, a board-certified dermatologist and the senior consultant at Medpak Solutions, as well as skin care expert Dr. Janis Covey, PharmD, to get some expert POV on this wild skin care trend.

According to TikTok, the Caveman Method is believed to help your skin repair its barrier on its own. “The thought is that if you just leave your skin alone the way cave people did thousands of years ago, then it will heal on its own,” Dr. Taylor tells Her Campus. “There are people who believe that contemporary products damage our skin, and they think doing nothing to it will make it healthier.”

Does the Caveman Method work?

Dr. Covey, a skin care expert with over 25 years of experience, notes that there are some benefits to giving your skin a break from harsh skin care products. “The touted benefits include allowing your skin to rebuild its natural protective barrier by avoiding over-cleansing and harsh products,” she says. “Another potential advantage is that, by not stripping away the skin’s natural oils, your skin may begin to regulate its own oil production more effectively over time.”

However, taking this method to the extreme — no water rinsing and skipping a gentle cleanse — is where the trouble lies. “When you do not wash your face, dirt, sweat, oils, and bacteria accumulate,” Taylor says. “Doing this [trend] may make the skin and acne conditions worse — plus, sunscreen-skipping is also extremely dangerous.”

Covey agrees. “Many people experience a worsening of common skin concerns, such as acne and clogged pores,” she says. “Without regular cleansing, dirt, sweat, and environmental pollutants can accumulate on the skin’s surface, potentially leading to infections or exacerbating existing conditions.”

What if I want to take a break from skin care?

It is true that some skin care products can be too much for your skin. If that’s the case, our experts have a much safer way to give your skin a breather. “You don’t necessarily need to stop everything if you want to give your skin a break,” Taylor says. “A mild cleaner and a basic moisturizer alone will do a lot of good. Wear sunscreen at all times — it’s the No. 1 method of skin protection.”

If you’re taking a break from your skin care routine, be sure to monitor your skin closely. “Pay attention to how your skin feels — if it becomes excessively oily, itchy, or breaks out, it means you need to clean it,” Taylor says. “Consult a dermatologist, too. That’s what we’re here for.”

Covey adds, “Stay makeup-free to minimize pore blockage, change your pillowcases frequently, and avoid touching your face to reduce bacterial transfer.” Heard.

While the Caveman Method can seem pretty intriguing, it’s definitely extreme when it comes to taking care of your skin. I’m listening to the experts on this one, y’all.