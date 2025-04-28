Chris Olsen Seemingly Responded To His Ex’s TikTok About His ‘Eras Tour’ Experience

Even though The Eras Tour ended in 2024, we’re constantly learning more information about the people who attended. When it comes to the Swifties, it’s safe to say that they’ve been able to uncover anything and everything about Swift’s next moves, especially with the help of TikTok. If you’re refreshing your timeline and watching old videos of Swift’s tour on repeat, you might’ve seen the recent controversy involving Chris Olsen and Patrick Johnson, who attended The Eras Tour together back in 2023. After Johnson posted a video that fans believe is about his experience with Olsen at the Eras Tour stop in Argentina, fans flocked to Olsen’s TikTok to hear more about what really went down. Strap in, Swifties, we’ve got a lot to cover.

Patrick Johnson, Olsen’s ex, posted a cryptic video on TikTok.

On April 26, influencer Patrick Johnson posted a video on his TikTok account, telling a story about attending The Eras Tour with an ex-boyfriend. Johnson explained that the two had gone to an Eras Tour concert in Argentina, where they ended up leaving before Swift had sung the line “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs,” referencing her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Johnson revealed that after the two left and he had seen on social media that Swift referenced Kelce, he brought it up to his ex (presumably Olsen), who told Johnson that he “didn’t care” about what Swift had said. Johnson also revealed that moments after saying that, his ex went into the bathroom and filmed a reaction video to the audio of Swift’s “Karma” line, and posted it onto social media saying that he “couldn’t believe” he saw Swift say the line live. Johnson said that this “sealed the deal” for him on his ex, leaving many fans to speculate that Johnson may have been talking about Olsen. The couple had been confirmed to be dating in October 2023, leaving fans to match the timelines together. Her Campus reached out to Olsen’s team for comment but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

Olsen may have responded to Johnson’s video.

On April 27, Olsen posted a TikTok video set to Hannah Montana’s song “Nobody’s Perfect,” with the caption saying “Hannah’s been really speaking to me lately xx” for fans to see. It may be a coincidence, but fans believe that Olsen’s TikTok video may be a response to Johnson’s video. Someone in the comments asked him, “So are you a swiftie lol,” to which he replied, “Yes!” Her Campus reached out to Olsen’s team to confirm whether the TikTok was about the Eras Tour backlash, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

Olsen made a second video seemingly about his ex’s tiktok.

After Olsen posted his first cryptic video, Johnson deleted his TikTok about the Eras Tour. After deleting the video, fans went into Olsen’s comments claiming that Olsen was a “fake” Swiftie, and that Olsen was trying to get views by using The Eras Tour. After Johnson deleted his TikTok, Olsen posted another video that fans believe may have been in response to the backlash. Set to Megan Thee Stallion’s song, “Hiss,” Olsen captioned the video by saying, “My therapist suggested listening to Megan Thee Stallion in order to work on myself. I don’t think I’m there yet but it’s a start,” leaving fans to question if it was a response to Johnson’s Eras Tour video.

Whether or not Johnson is talking about Olsen, the Swifties are officially in detective mode to decipher these videos.