No, You Don’t Need To Stockpile OTC Birth Control, But Here’s What You *Do* Need To Know

The results of the 2024 Presidential Election are in, and reactions are… mixed. From resigned disappointment to newly “empowered” voices, the re-election of former President Donald Trump has caused quite the stir, even though there are still over two months until the new term actually starts. And with the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe V. Wade, still very much in mind, as reproductive healthcare was one of the most prevalent topics during the election, women all over the country are left in the dark about their reproductive freedoms, — including access to birth control.

Due to the frequent misunderstanding of the distinction between abortion and birth control, there is justified concern that a second Trump term could lead to rollbacks in the availability of birth control in the coming years. However, there’s no need to worry just yet.

The good news is, for now, birth control is available and accessible to many. In 2023, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a birth control pill called Opill to be issued over-the-counter (O-T-C) instead of requiring a prescription. As of March 2024, Opill is also available for purchase online (where previously birth control required in-person purchase) and in many major retailers like CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid. And while the Opill is still widely accessible, it’s still important to know your options when it comes to birth control, especially in this political climate.

Can you buy birth control in bulk?

As for quantities available, Opill is available in one-, three-, and six-month packs. The 6-month pack is only available directly from Opill, with list prices at $20 for one month, $50 for three months, and $90 for six months’ worth of supply.

THE election results Can make the future of O-T-C birth control uncertain.

Recently, the Biden administration has proposed a rule to make Opill free to consumers with private health insurance. This rule would cover contraceptives like Opill along with methods like condoms. However, if the rule manages to be approved, it could still be overturned in a Trump presidency.

Another step Trump could take to limit access to Opill and other birth control would be via his FDA appointees, who could also roll back the deregulation of contraceptives while in office. Still, it’s unlikely the new administration will be able to completely eliminate access to birth control, even if they do manage to make it more difficult.

NO, you still shouldn’t stockpile.

Even if things are scary right now, there really shouldn’t be a rush to get to your local pharmacy and hoard birth control like people did toilet paper in March 2020. As stated before, OTC birth control access may become a bit more difficult under a new FDA, but prescription birth control should remain protected under precedents from 1965 and 1972.

Additionally, like any medication, birth control does come with an expiration date. Most pills tend to have dates from one to five years out. Although it’s plausible to use expired birth control, it is likely to have lower efficacy after the printed expiration date.