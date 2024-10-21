It’s officially autumn, which means the leaves are changing color, the weather is getting cooler, and the holidays are coming up soon. Fall may seem like a perfect season for many reasons, but in reality, some individuals aren’t feeling that way at all. As the days get shorter, you may be feeling tired, irritable, or unproductive, which makes it harder for you to complete all your tasks for work or school, let alone feel well in your personal life. The good news is, you’re not alone. In fact, there’s a term for this specific feeling: “autumn burnout.”

You’ve probably heard of “seasonal depression,” professionally referred to as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). These terms explain the depressive symptoms some individuals face during the colder part of the year, including persistent feelings of sadness and anxiety and loss of interest or pleasure in hobbies. SAD is common during the winter months, with about 5% of adults in the U.S. experiencing it.

Autumn burnout is similar to SAD in a few ways: It occurs during a certain part of the year and can lead to negative feelings and symptoms. “There’s something to this transition period from summer to autumn and then from autumn to winter,” Jani Konjedic, a health enthusiast and writer from Medium, wrote in an October 2022 article. According to his article, Konjedic noticed over several years that he experienced feeling burnt out in November, a time of year where the seasonal transition is in full swing. He described struggling with inability to complete tasks and fear and anxiety about the burnout itself.

Konjedic seems to be the first person to describe these feelings with the term autumn burnout, but he is not the only one with this experience — while “autumn burnout” is too new of a term for researchers to have collected data on just yet, many people have found themselves relating to the feelings of helplessness and anxiety during the fall. And considering all of the stressors that come with the fall season, it’s understandable that people are starting to feel affected by it. If you’ve heard of the “October theory” or the “winter arc,” it may sound like a great idea to try and set new goals and create beneficial habits for the rest of the year. However, too many expectations and putting additional pressure on yourself may be contributing to the autumn burnout you’re feeling.

How To Cope With Autumn Burnout

If autumn burnout resonates with you, know that you are not the only one feeling this way, and there are ways to cope and feel better during this time of year. According to The Everygirl, you can fight autumn burnout by focusing on your health with things like drinking plenty of water and eating a healthy diet. Johns Hopkins University also provides guidance: giving yourself breaks, prioritizing personal needs, and having self-compassion, to name a few. For college students, this could also mean taking mental health days, not overloading yourself with too many extracurriculars, and finding ways to connect with friends and family, either virtually or in-person, to recharge.

Ultimately, autumn burnout doesn’t have to take over your entire life for three months every year. If you’re struggling with feeling more exhaustion and less motivation this time of year, know that you’re not alone and there are steps you can take to remedy your burnout. In the meantime, it’s important to give yourself grace and know that this cold season won’t last forever!