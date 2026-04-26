If you’re looking for ways to make the time you spend with your partner more meaningful and intentional, then I’d highly suggest trying a hobby with them. Let’s be real — sometimes it can be difficult to figure out what to do together, especially if you’ve been together for a while. Like, yeah, we could always eat at our favorite spot and go back to mine after — but didn’t we do that just last week? Instead, consider taking up one of these budget-friendly hobbies to try with your partner.

Not only does starting a new hobby give you something fun to fill your free time with, but it also gives you more common interests with your partner! ICYMI, hobby culture is making a huge comeback. In a time where mindless scrolling and doomscrolling have become the norm, Gen Z’ers are once again beginning to embrace their interests and dedicate their free time to doing what they’re most passionate about.

Hobbies go beyond personal fulfillment, though; a 2026 EduBirdie survey of 2,000 Gen Zers found that 73% of Gen Zers believe couples need shared hobbies to make a relationship last.

So, if you’re wondering about what’s a good hobby to pick up with your lover, look no further! I’ve come up with a list of ten hobbies to try with your partner. There’s something for everyone here!

Take up running. Running is a great hobby and habit to pick up. Incorporating this hobby into both of your daily schedules is good for you and has tons of mental and physical benefits. There’s something fun about scoping out nice running trails with your lover, going there, and getting some miles in. You can even have a picnic after. Go for walks. Lots of ’em. If running isn’t your thing, that’s OK! You can always pick up walking as a hobby. Like running, walking is also super good for you. Plus, taking walks with your partner allows you both to slow down, spend quality time together, and have a good conversation. Try scrapbooking. Making a scrapbook with your lover is a sweet and creative way to be creative and reminisce about your favorite moments together! While scrapbooking, you and your lover can take a look back on your time together and recall your favorite memories. This hobby is both super cute and emotionally intimate. Get crafty. It’s time to get out the glue and glitter for this one! Let’s be real — the last time you did arts and crafts was during summer camp when you were a kid, but have you considered the fact that arts and crafts isn’t something you have to grow out of? There are so many ways you and your partner can try dabbling in this hobby, whether it’s drawing and painting for each other, trying to make a new craft, making trinkets with air-dry clay… the list goes on and on. cottonbro studio / pexels Start collecting together. If you’re anything like me, you love a good collection. Collecting things can be a fun hobby, and can even be more fun when done with someone else. There are so many things you can collect — whether it be matchboxes, vinyls, or anything else you find cool and unique. For instance, my girlfriend and I collect photobooth strips together. We go on monthly hunts for photobooths to take photos at. Starting a collection with your partner gives you the added bonus of being able to go on adventures to find what you guys are collecting! It also allows you to have a hobby that grows alongside your relationship. Play card and board games. Playing card and board games with your partner is a simple yet super fun hobby to pick up, especially if you and your lover are on the more competitive side. Of course, you can always stick to the classics like Jenga or Connect Four, but your options aren’t limited to the usual games of choice: You can always go the comedic route by playing games such as Cards Against Humanity, or even take the opportunity to get emotionally intimate by playing a round of We’re Not Really Strangers. Try new cafes. If you and your partner are coffee connoisseurs, trying new cafes and coffee shops is the perfect hobby to try. Finding different cafes together, trying and ranking new drinks and pastries, and even starting a cute little coffeeshop journal together can be tons of fun. Learn to cook. Cooking has the bonus of being both a cool hobby and a practical life skill to pick up on. You can collect and find recipes to try with your lover, try making a new dish, and even have a romantic date night in the kitchen (that saves you money). Go thrifting. If you and your partner love knick-knacks, looking for your next favorite closet staple, or a good thrift run, then this hobby is for you! Thrifting gives you the opportunity to be able to hunt for vintage treasures and trinkets together, find new pieces, and even style each other. Go to concerts. What’s a better date night than being able to scream the lyrics to your favorite song and dance with your partner at a concert? If you and your partner love all things music, then concert-going is the perfect hobby to try. Though this sounds like an expensive hobby, it doesn’t have to be. You can always go to smaller concerts at local venues and take the opportunity to explore genres and the local music scene! Of course, it doesn’t hurt to break the bank (on occasion) to see your favorite artists at bigger venues.

Hopefully, this list gave you some ideas for a hobby to pick up with your lover!