Need Some Hobbymaxxing Inspo? 12 Gen Zers Share The New Hobbies They’re Loving

For many college students who have to deal with so many things in a given day — work, school, studying, social obligations, and many other pull-your-hair-out-worthy grievances — free time feels like a luxury. What could possibly be more beautiful than an hour or two of doing whatever you want to do? There are, of course, the go-tos: doomscrolling, bedrotting, napping. And while these all can be a valid way to spend your time (because everyone deserves the opportunity to just zone out for a bit), sometimes it’s more rewarding, and every more relaxing, to spend your free time actually doing something — and that’s probably why hobbies are such a big thing among Gen Z right now.

Hobby culture is thriving at the moment. Whether it’s cozy “grandma activities” like crocheting or puzzling, or something more active like pilates or rock climbing, a hobby can be therapeutic for those dealing with the stress of college, entering the working world, or simply wanting to regain a sense of creativity (without tech or AI mucking things up). Hobbies are also a great way to bond with your friends and family, as well as reconnect with yourself, so finding a hobby that speaks to you is key.

But figuring out what hobby to take up can be a whole journey in itself. If you don’t know where to start and are looking for some inspiration — plus the motivation to keep going — Her Campus asked Gen Zers about the new hobbies they picked up that are already changing their lives.

Skateboarding

“I started skating last summer,” Lauren tells Her Campus. “It’s a hard hobby to pick up as an adult, but it makes me feel so accomplished to learn a new trick, especially after a million tries!”

Junk Journaling

Emma just started junk journaling, saying, “I gather things that can reasonably be glued or taped into my journal, and I make a little collage and write down the date.”

Miniature Painting

“[I] picked up miniature painting a few months back,” Linus says. His figures are specifically from the popular tabletop miniature game, Warhammer 40K.

Motorcycling

Kenneth recently received his motorcycle license — a long process full of tests, he adds — and can’t wait to take it on rides.

Tamagotchi

Jake recently adopted a Tamagotchi. “I saw the McLaren Formula One team unbox one recently on their Instagram account, and it looked fun to play with,” he says. “My first one is a girl, and I named it BB, because of my Cantonese heritage — everyone calls their child B or BB.”

License Plate Spotting

Nea has made it her goal to spot all 50 states from Washington. “I actually only need five [more]! Rhode Island, Louisiana, West Virginia, New Hampshire, and Maryland,” she says. “Almost all the others I saw in one summer — most traveling through my hometown when I worked at the McDonald’s off the highway.”

3D Drawing

Elif spends her time drawing with a 3D printing pen, specifically creating figures, with her favorite one looking “like a monster, but he has a delicate flower in his hand — kind of, you know, don’t judge a book by its cover.”

Photography

“I think I always had photography in my life,” Raviel says. “In a perfect world, I have my camera on me at all times because the amount of times I’ll be somewhere and I’m like, ‘Damn, I wish I had my camera on me because the post would go crazy,’ is very often.”

Parkour

Recently, Colin has let parkour content take over his Instagram page. “It appeals to me as an athletic pursuit where you are entirely accountable for your own progress, creativity and efficiency go hand-in-hand, and it pushes you to grow more in-tune with your body than you ever thought necessary,” he says.

Making Clay Figures

Zoe spends her free time making air-dry clay figurines. “I’ll make tiny ones, like an egg, or bigger ones like Baymax.”

Writing

“I spend a lot of my time writing — a lot of fan fiction, in all honesty,” says Hailey*. “I just started writing stories for Episode … It’s a little embarrassing, but I do really enjoy it because I used to love reading them!”

*Name has been changed for privacy.