Hobby culture is having its moment right now. It feels like everyone and their grandmother (#grandmahobbies) is trying to unplug, romanticize their lives, and pick up something to help stop their toxic habit of doomscrolling. The recent rise in hobby culture is also due in part to the pushback against hustle culture. Many people have gotten sick of the narrative that you need to be productive 24/7, and started eschewing the pursuit of side hustles in favor of doing stuff they actually just enjoy.

But for college students on a tight budget, investing time and money into a hobby can sometimes feel a little unrealistic. When you’re already balancing classes, work, and a social life, it’s hard to justify something that doesn’t give anything back (except for some idle enjoyment).

But what if I told you there was a middle ground — a space where your hobbies don’t feel like hustle culture, but can still help you earn a little extra money? Whether you’re trying to make rent, saving up to purchase concert tickets, or just need to justify your next coffee run, these 12 hobbies that can actually make you money, letting you romanticize your life and bolster your bank account.

Baking

@caitscookiess my top 3 tips as a cookie business owner in university 🤍🍪 if you’re a home baker who wants to actually sell out, master pre orders, level up your marketing, and learn my exact 3 day bake system, comment SYSTEM or grab it through the link in my bio 🤍 #homebaker #cookiebusiness #cookietips #bakingtips #bakingbusiness ♬ Yacht Club – MusicBox

Baking is one of those hobbies that instantly makes you popular with those around you, but it can also make you some extra money. Whether your specialty is cookies, cupcakes, or cake pops, people are always looking for homemade treats for special events or late-night cravings. You don’t need to start a full business to make a profit; you can just sell to friends, classmates, or through local platforms such as Facebook Marketplace. With a little bit of creativity in your presentation and packaging, your delicious hobby can quickly turn into consistent orders. Plus, you’ll never run out of people willing to help with a “taste test.”

Pet Sitting

Pet sitting isn’t exactly a traditional hobby, but if you already love spending time with animals, it can easily become a relaxing (and profitable) side gig. Apps such as Rover and Wag make it easier than ever to connect with pet owners who need help with dog walking, pet check-ins, or overnight house stays. It’s a great way to get some animal love in, especially if you can’t have pets while in college. Plus, getting paid to hang out with dogs, cats, and other small animals is honestly one of the most rewarding (and fun!) ways to make money.

Crocheting

Crochet as a hobby has taken over TikTok lately, and it’s easy to see why ,with its calm, repetitive, and super satisfying nature. However, beyond being a cozy hobby, it also has serious jobby (read: job-hobby) potential. From cute plushies to practical tote bags, handmade crochet items are always in demand. Even if you’re a beginner, starter kits (like the popular Woobles kits) make it easy to learn. Once you get the hang of it, it’s easy to start selling your creations online or to your friends and family.

Content Creation

Social media doesn’t have to be your full-time career to be profitable. If you’re already documenting your life, routines, or hobbies, you can turn that content into income over time. Platforms such as TikTok and Instagram reward consistency and relatability, not just follower counts. Whether you’re posting “get ready with me” videos, study routines, or day-in-the-life content, there’s plenty of room for you to grow. Plus, as your audience builds, opportunities such as brand deals, affiliate links, and creator funds will follow.

Thrifting & Reselling

If you love the thrill of digging through thrift stores and have a good eye for trends, reselling could be your thing. While thrifting to resell can be a bit controversial, many people use resell platforms to give secondhand clothes a new life while promoting sustainable shopping practices. As someone who has sold clothes on platforms like Depop and Poshmark, the key is finding unique and in-demand pieces and styling them in a way that appeals to buyers. It’s part fashion, strategy, and patience, and if you’re already thrifting for fun, this is an easy way to make your new and old finds work for you. Plus, your already-overflowing closet will thank you later.

Photography

Photography is one of the most flexible hobbies you can have, especially with how good iPhone cameras are now. Whether you’re into capturing events, couples photos, or aesthetic lifestyle shots, there will always be a demand for nice, already edited photos. To start, you can offer mini photoshoots to friends or classmates at affordable prices (perfect for when graduation rolls around). Over time, you can expand into charging higher prices and even creating a full-on business. Photography is a creative outlet that can grow into a serious income if you stick with it in the long run.

Making Jewelry

Jewelry making is a hands-on hobby that allows you to make something tangible and wearable. From simple beaded bracelets to more intricate pieces, there’s a wide range of styles you can work with. Handmade jewelry is especially popular on platforms such as Etsy, and once you find the platform that works for you, you can build a small brand around it. This is also a great hobby as the startup costs can often be relatively low compared to other hobbies.

Video Games

Video games may already be your favorite way to relax, but they can also be monetized as a side hustle. Streaming on Twitch or posting gameplay clips on YouTube can be a great way to build a loyal audience over time. Even if you’re not a pro gamer, personality and consistency can go a long way. You can also make money through coaching, tournaments, or creating other gaming-related content! Cozy games such as Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley are often not seen on streaming platforms and can help you stand out in a space that’s often dominated by more competitive games.

Pinterest

Pinterest isn’t just for creating vision boards using other people’s images. It’s also a platform for driving traffic and making money using affiliate links. If you enjoy curating aesthetics, creating graphics, or sharing aesthetic images of your own, you can easily turn that into a side hustle. By using your own images and linking them out to company products using platforms such as LTK, you can earn passive income over time. As long as you stay consistent, the payoff can be long-lasting compared to other social media hobbies. It’s a quieter and more behind-the-scenes way to monetize your hobby.

Snail Mail Art

Snail mail art is a trend that’s been blowing up on social media, in which artists create subscription-based mail for their audience. Each month, depending on the creator, subscribers receive handmade goodies such as art prints, stickers, keychains, and more. (I’m currently subscribed to one from @yoonyprints on Instagram and am genuinely obsessed.) For artists, it’s a great way to consistently sell your work while building a loyal community of supporters — instead of a bunch of one-time purchases, you’re creating an experience people want to come back to, while also sharing your creations with the world.

Painting

Painting is one of the most classic hobbies, but it still has major income potential. One trend that’s been everywhere recently is banner painting — perfect for birthdays, college parties, or apartment decor. You can easily charge friends or classmates low prices to create personalized banners, especially since college students are always looking for cute and affordable decorations. Beyond banners, you can also sell original pieces, prints, or even digital downloads of your work online. Platforms such as Instagram and TikTok make it easy to share your process and attract potential buyers. It’s a hobby that allows you to fully express yourself while still making a little extra money on the side.

Music

If you love to sing or play an instrument, sharing your talent can open up opportunities that can lead to an even bigger payout. Performing at small events, open mics, or even campus gatherings can help you gain experience and exposure. Posting covers or your own original content online can also help build an audience over time. As your confidence grows, so can your income through bigger gigs, tips, or social media content monetization. It may feel intimidating at first, but putting yourself out there is often the hardest step.