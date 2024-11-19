It’s 2024 and the world still can’t stop talking about blow jobs. From giving that thang a “Hawk Tuah” to Sabrina Carpenter’s Inglewood night two “Juno” position, oral sex seems to be a topic of conversation in the mainstream. And as your resident sex-posi guru, I’m not mad at it (also, in breaking news, grass is green), since it gives me the perfect excuse to share some fun, go-to blow job positions that you, too, can keep in your arsenal.

Did you know that, according to a 2024 study by BedBible, 80% of Americans find pleasure in oral sex? I mean, of course they do: It’s oral sex. But that same study also found that 92.6% of women say that they actually enjoy giving blow jobs, and 55.8% of Americans believe that oral sex can make them feel closer to their partners. So while giving a blow job can just seem like an easy way to get your partner off, it can actually be a pretty intimate experience.

When it comes to blow jobs though, it’s important to remember that it’s only as fun as you make it. So, if you’re not up for it, don’t go down on them! However, if you’re one of the 92.6% of folks who enjoy getting down and dirty, here are five blow job positions that you can try out. And while they do have your partner’s pleasure in mind, they put your comfort and control first — and that’s hot.