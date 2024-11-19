It’s 2024 and the world still can’t stop talking about blow jobs. From giving that thang a “Hawk Tuah” to Sabrina Carpenter’s Inglewood night two “Juno” position, oral sex seems to be a topic of conversation in the mainstream. And as your resident sex-posi guru, I’m not mad at it (also, in breaking news, grass is green), since it gives me the perfect excuse to share some fun, go-to blow job positions that you, too, can keep in your arsenal.
Did you know that, according to a 2024 study by BedBible, 80% of Americans find pleasure in oral sex? I mean, of course they do: It’s oral sex. But that same study also found that 92.6% of women say that they actually enjoy giving blow jobs, and 55.8% of Americans believe that oral sex can make them feel closer to their partners. So while giving a blow job can just seem like an easy way to get your partner off, it can actually be a pretty intimate experience.
When it comes to blow jobs though, it’s important to remember that it’s only as fun as you make it. So, if you’re not up for it, don’t go down on them! However, if you’re one of the 92.6% of folks who enjoy getting down and dirty, here are five blow job positions that you can try out. And while they do have your partner’s pleasure in mind, they put your comfort and control first — and that’s hot.
Maybe don’t try this in the theater — at home is perfectly fine. The Cinema oral sex position is a classic, comfortable option for both parties involved. With both partners sitting side-by-side on a couch, the giving partner leans over to pleasure the receiving partner orally.
This position has the option for some dual-action pleasure. (Who doesn’t love that?!) To perform the Thigh Pillow position, the receiving partner lies on their side. Then, the giving partner lies on their side and rests their head on the other partner’s thigh, facing their genitals. From there, the giving partner gives a BJ as they normally would — and since their partner’s face also has access to their pleasure points, it’s a great way for both parties to get off.
This BJ position is a little out there, but it’s super fun to try. Trust! With the giving partner on their back with their head hanging off the edge of the bed (and their feet planted on the bed for stability), the receiving partner stands on the ground with their genitals over the giving partner’s face. (To make things more comfortable, the receiving partner may need to bend their legs and lean forward a bit.) From there, the giving partner tilts their head back and pleasures their partner from underneath.
This one is easy — and fun! The receiving partner sits on the edge of a chair with straight legs, leaning back and using their arms on either side of the chair for support. The giving partner kneels down between their partner’s legs and bends their upper body, bringing their face closer to the receiving partner’s genitals. (You can also put a pillow under the giving partner’s knees for extra comfort!)
A great take on a classic, IMHO: Lying on the bed, the receiving partner spreads their legs open with their feet planted (instead of just having them straight-out) as the giving partner lies between them, pleasing them orally. And, pro tip, slip a pillow under the receiving partner’s rear to tilt their pelvis up and improve the access even more.