Black Girl Vitamins Released Vaginal Probiotics Made For & By Black Women

Black Girl Vitamins is already a staple in the wellness space, known for its commitment to closing the health equity gap. Now, the Black-owned brand is tackling an area often shrouded in silence and stigma with their new vaginal health supplement, Her Balance.

On Oct. 30, Black Girl Vitamins officially launched Her Balance ($28), a new vaginal probiotic developed specifically for Black women. It’s not just another supplement — it’s a product built on a foundation of scientific research, community conversations, and a mission to address the unique biological needs of Black women.

Anna Palomino, Head of Product Development at Black Girl Vitamins, said in a press release, “Black women’s health has historically been marginalized, particularly in areas like vaginal wellness, which remain largely taboo. Her Balance is uniquely crafted to transform that experience.” In fact, Black women are more likely to have microbial profiles associated with an increased risk of imbalance. Yet, most of the products currently on the market fail to account for these specific differences. Black Girl Vitamins is stepping up to fill that critical gap with a science-backed approach.

What makes Her Balance truly stand out is how it was developed. Black Girl Vitamins didn’t just stop at lab research; they centered authentic community insight. The development process involved vulnerable and meaningful conversations with the people the product is designed to serve.

To do this, the team at Black Girl Vitamins conducted an extensive vaginal health survey where over 3,300 Black women shared their experiences. The results were telling: 80% of respondents recognized differences in vaginal health across ethnicities, and 50% reported that these sensitive topics were rarely discussed growing up. While most women feel more comfortable talking to healthcare professionals than family or friends, there’s a clear desire for more open, judgment-free education.

The brand didn’t just ask questions — they provided answers. Black Girl Vitamins also hosted an “Empowerment Through Knowledge” webinar led by medical advisor, Dr. Standifer-Barrett, which provided a safe space for over 1,000 participants to learn about vaginal wellness. Her Balance is an embodiment of this feedback — a bespoke solution combining cutting-edge research with deep cultural understanding, designed to support both short- and long-term wellness needs.

The launch of Her Balance is part of Black Girl Vitamins’ broader mission to support and uplift the community. As a brand committed to closing the health equity gap, Black Girl Vitamins also supports women pursuing medical careers through its generous $100,000 scholarship fund, an initiative highly relevant to our ambitious college community.

Her Balance is available for purchase now on their website and through select online retail partners.