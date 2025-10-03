The Black Girl Vitamins ‘Homecoming Of Health Tour’ Is Coming To HBCUs Nationwide

This fall, Black Girl Vitamins is bringing more than just excitement to campus—it’s launching a major wellness movement. The brand is hitting the road for its Homecoming of Health Tour, a national initiative dedicated to promoting holistic health and well-being among students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The Homecoming of Health Tour is a month-long, multi-campus event designed to integrate health and nutrition education into the cultural celebration of HBCU homecomings. Running from Oct.4 through Nov. 7, the tour will make stops at 20 campuses nationwide, including major schools like Howard University, Florida A&M University, North Carolina A&T, and Clark Atlanta University. Its goal is to honor the communal strength and Black excellence celebrated during homecoming while providing practical health guidance and resources, directly addressing the health equity gap for Black women.

On campus, Black Girl Vitamins, a Black-owned health and wellness brand, is partnering with HBCUs to offer immersive experiences that combine education, engagement, and community. Students can participate in hands-on wellness activities focused on holistic health, gain valuable insights on nutrition and the importance of specific vitamins, and sample the brand’s science-backed supplements firsthand. Beyond these experiences, the tour celebrates culture and fosters community connection, championing the lasting health and resilience of the HBCU community. As Jennifer Juma, Chief Strategy Officer of Black Girl Vitamins, said in a press release, “Our goal is to honor those roots [of Black excellence] by prioritizing health education, nutrition, and wellness for Black women everywhere.”

Where does Black Girl Vitamin’s Homecoming of Health Tour stop?

The tour schedule includes: Alabama State University (Oct. 4), Morgan State University (Oct. 9), Central State University and North Carolina A&T (Oct. 10-11), Jackson State University, Alcorn State University, and Alabama A&M (Oct. 11). Later dates include Winston Salem State University, Florida A&M University, Texas Southern University, Clark Atlanta University, Spellhouse, Albany State University, and Miles College (all Oct. 18). The tour continues at Howard University and Prairie View A&M (Oct. 25-26), North Carolina Central (Oct. 26), and wraps up in November at Tuskegee University and Dillard University (Nov. 1), and Xavier University (Nov. 7).

This initiative underscores Black Girl Vitamins’ commitment to the community, which also includes a $100,000 scholarship fund for Black women pursuing healthcare careers.