TikTok is one of my most frequently used apps, and I usually doomscroll whenever I’m stressed, which I can admit is not the healthiest habit in the world. However, whenever I’m anxious, my FYP somehow always knows, and I end up on Mental Health TikTok. Even though TikTok can be addictive, there are some useful self-help tools that I’ve learned and personally used, including self-help books for anxiety specifically.
Lately, I’ve seen a few self-help books that everyone seems to be talking about, and for once, the hype might actually be worth it. Even though I feel that some trends are overhyped, I think these books might actually live up to their popularity. On TikTok, users say that they’re relatable and resonate because of their honest, compassionate approach to healing.
Suppose you’re someone who deals with day-to-day stress or unpacking a deeper emotional trauma. In that case, these five viral books are constantly being praised on TikTok for their comforting takeaways, emotional honesty, and healing wisdom. Thanks to TikTok, many people are finding healing in unexpected places — like book reviews on their favorite social platform. If you are curious about personal growth or just need a little extra support, these viral reads might be worth checking out.
- The Mountain is You by Brianna Wiest
-
This book is for anyone who feels stuck, overthinks every decision, and self-sabotages. Wiest writes like a best friend who actually knows what you’re going through but also calls you out lovingly.
The main idea of this book is that you are your own mountain, but you can climb it. Several readers have been bookmarking quotes like “Your new life is going to cost you your old one,” and honestly, it hits deep. This book is a favorite for those who crave emotional growth, but are unsure where to start.
- It’s OK That You’re Not OK by Megan Devine
-
In a world that constantly tells you to be strong and look on the bright side, Megan Divine offers something that is unconventional, which is permission to not be ok.
Megan Devine, who is a therapist who experienced intense grief herself, writes about pain, anxiety, and loss in a way that is deeply validating for her audience. This book isn’t about toxic positivity or “fixing” yourself, and that’s why it resonates so deeply. She emphasizes feeling what you feel and honoring your process, however slow or messy it is, instead of pushing you to “move on”.
Readers have been highlighting their favorite quotes from this book, like “You might hear that what’s happened is a test…of your faith, practice, or emotional stability. But a test suggests the universe is cruel, watching to see how you handle pain and suffering, if you can ‘do it right.’ This is not a test. Your grief isn’t a test of love…it’s an experiment in love. There’s a big difference. It’s experimental faith, relationship, pain, and love. It’s not a test. You can’t fail. You haven’t failed.”
If you have ever felt that your grief or anxiety made others feel uncomfortable, this book reminds you that you’re not broken, but human.
- The Comfort Book by Matt Haig
-
The Comfort Book is so special because you can open it to any page and find a tiny lifeline waiting for you.
Matt Haig has been open about his struggles with anxiety and depression, and created this book as a collection of quotes, short reflections, and reminders that things can get better even if it doesn’t feel like that way right now.
The reason why this book has been a favorite on TikTok is that it is a “read-a-page-a-day”, often featured in morning routines or as a bedtime wind-down.
A quote from this book that resonated with me was “Our mind might make prisons, but it also gives us keys.” It’s a reminder that’s quiet but powerful, that makes this book a source of comfort for so many. It doesn’t ask you to change your mindset overnight or quickly remove anxiety, but it simply says to take your time.
- Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle by Emily and Amelia Nagoski
-
Burnout is something many people feel, and this book unpacks that. This book was written by two sisters; Emily is a Health Educator, and Amelia is a choral conductor. They dive into how societal expectations, emotional labor, and constant pressure affect women’s mental and physical health. But instead of just naming the problems, the Nagoskis offer science-backed, concrete strategies for closing the “stress cycle,” which is the body’s biological response to stress, which often remains incomplete in modern life.
One passage that resonates with many readers speaks directly to how women are socialized to suppress their needs: “They say ‘What’s the matter with you?’ They say, ‘Get back in line.’ We say it all the time to other women and to ourselves… If I have to follow the rules, so does she. And we call that unruly woman fat or bossy or full of herself. As if those are bad things.” This quote captures the internalized pressure so many women face and challenges us to unlearn it.
- You Are Here by Thich Nhat Hanh
-
Reading this book is like a warm, quiet pause in the middle of a chaotic day. Thich Nhat Hanh is a renowned Vietnamese Zen Buddhist monk who writes about making mindfulness feel accessible and deeply profound. In this book, he reminds readers that healing and calm are not found somewhere far off, but instead, they’re available to us right now in the present moment.
He teaches that by handing ourselves in our breath, walking slowly, or simply being aware of our thoughts without judgment. By understanding these things, we can soothe anxiety and find clarity. This book doesn’t give quick fixes, but it offers lifelong tools for inner peace and emotional resilience. For anyone who feels overwhelmed or overstimulated, this book offers permission to stop and breathe.
A passage that beautifully captures this idea reads: “There are people moving around us who are consumed by their past, terrified of their future, and stuck in their anger and jealousy… They do not know that life is accessible only in the here and now. So what can you do? With an in-breath, you bring your mind back to your body. In this way, you become alive in the here and now.” He calls this practice a form of “resurrection”, a daily return to joy, presence, and the quiet miracle of being fully alive.
These self-help books offer more than just feel-good quotes; they offer a sense of understanding. TikTok is not the most reliable therapist, but once in a while, it delivers the kind of content that sticks. And for me, these books did. If you’re feeling overwhelmed or unsure where to start, consider picking up one of these reads.