TikTok is one of my most frequently used apps, and I usually doomscroll whenever I’m stressed, which I can admit is not the healthiest habit in the world. However, whenever I’m anxious, my FYP somehow always knows, and I end up on Mental Health TikTok. Even though TikTok can be addictive, there are some useful self-help tools that I’ve learned and personally used, including self-help books for anxiety specifically.

Lately, I’ve seen a few self-help books that everyone seems to be talking about, and for once, the hype might actually be worth it. Even though I feel that some trends are overhyped, I think these books might actually live up to their popularity. On TikTok, users say that they’re relatable and resonate because of their honest, compassionate approach to healing.

Suppose you’re someone who deals with day-to-day stress or unpacking a deeper emotional trauma. In that case, these five viral books are constantly being praised on TikTok for their comforting takeaways, emotional honesty, and healing wisdom. Thanks to TikTok, many people are finding healing in unexpected places — like book reviews on their favorite social platform. If you are curious about personal growth or just need a little extra support, these viral reads might be worth checking out.

The Mountain is You by Brianna Wiest

This book is for anyone who feels stuck, overthinks every decision, and self-sabotages. Wiest writes like a best friend who actually knows what you’re going through but also calls you out lovingly. @shopcatalog The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest #mindsetshift #growthtiktok #comfortzone #mindsetquotes #booksthatchangedmylife ♬ Swimming – Flawed Mangoes The main idea of this book is that you are your own mountain, but you can climb it. Several readers have been bookmarking quotes like “Your new life is going to cost you your old one,” and honestly, it hits deep. This book is a favorite for those who crave emotional growth, but are unsure where to start.

It’s OK That You’re Not OK by Megan Devine

The Comfort Book by Matt Haig

The Comfort Book is so special because you can open it to any page and find a tiny lifeline waiting for you. Matt Haig has been open about his struggles with anxiety and depression, and created this book as a collection of quotes, short reflections, and reminders that things can get better even if it doesn’t feel like that way right now. The reason why this book has been a favorite on TikTok is that it is a “read-a-page-a-day”, often featured in morning routines or as a bedtime wind-down. @vysualin 📖: The Comfort Book by Matt Haig #booktok #thecomfortbook #matthaig #quotes #highlightwithme ♬ original sound – r & m <3 ⸆⸉ A quote from this book that resonated with me was “Our mind might make prisons, but it also gives us keys.” It’s a reminder that’s quiet but powerful, that makes this book a source of comfort for so many. It doesn’t ask you to change your mindset overnight or quickly remove anxiety, but it simply says to take your time.

Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle by Emily and Amelia Nagoski

Burnout is something many people feel, and this book unpacks that. This book was written by two sisters; Emily is a Health Educator, and Amelia is a choral conductor. They dive into how societal expectations, emotional labor, and constant pressure affect women’s mental and physical health. But instead of just naming the problems, the Nagoskis offer science-backed, concrete strategies for closing the “stress cycle,” which is the body’s biological response to stress, which often remains incomplete in modern life. @ecetargit Quote from the book Burnout: the secret to unlocking the stress cycle by Emily Nagoski #booktok #womenempowerment ♬ original sound – ecetargit One passage that resonates with many readers speaks directly to how women are socialized to suppress their needs: “They say ‘What’s the matter with you?’ They say, ‘Get back in line.’ We say it all the time to other women and to ourselves… If I have to follow the rules, so does she. And we call that unruly woman fat or bossy or full of herself. As if those are bad things.” This quote captures the internalized pressure so many women face and challenges us to unlearn it.

You Are Here by Thich Nhat Hanh