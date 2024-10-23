Everyone’s Aura Has A Color, & Here’s What Each One Means

Did you know that the universe is buzzing with energy, and we’re all part of it? Every living being — yes, that includes you, your furry friends, and even those beautiful plants in your dorm — radiates it, and this special field is called an aura. Think of it as your personal vibe, though it’s usually invisible to the untrained eye. Aura reading is a fascinating practice that allows you to tap into this energy field. By sensing or visualizing your own aura, you can uncover deep insights about yourself and those around you. But do you really know what the colors of your aura mean?

Each color and layer of your aura reveals different aspects of your life — think physical health, emotional states, mental clarity, and spiritual growth. “It is like a mirror that describes everything about a human’s inner health and our connection to the universe,” says Surender Sisodia, a psychic at Nebula. Imagine your aura as a radiant halo, glowing like a rainbow around you, with colors that can shift and blend like shimmering lights. It typically takes on an oval or egg-like shape that extends from your body, sometimes reaching several feet away.

Despite some preconceived notions of auramaxxing, no aura is inherently good or bad. Instead, it serves as a guide to help you understand where you might need healing or change. Additionally, the beauty of your aura is that it can evolve over time. “In 24 hours, a person typically moves between four to five places, or sometimes more,” says Sisodia. “At each place, a person’s energy interacts with the energy of the people and environments around them. Through these interactions, the aura begins to shift, and the person’s mental state changes accordingly.”

How can I find out what My aura is?

Seeing your aura can be challenging, but not impossible. “It is considered a skill that develops with time, sensitivity, and practice,” Sisodia says. “Anyone can typically see their aura using peripheral vision or Kirlian photography. However, experienced professionals who work in the occult can sense auras using dowsing tools such as pendulums or rods.”

To see your aura, many energy workers say to stand in front of a plain background, relax, and soften your gaze a few inches beyond your body. With practice, you may notice a subtle glow or colors around you that reflect your emotional state.

So, if you’re curious, here are 10 different aura colors and their meanings — so you can discover what your current energy is telling you.