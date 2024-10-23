Everyone’s Aura Has A Color, & Here’s What Each One Means

Did you know that the universe is buzzing with energy, and we’re all part of it? Every living being — yes, that includes you, your furry friends, and even those beautiful plants in your dorm — radiates it, and this special field is called an aura. Think of it as your personal vibe, though it’s usually invisible to the untrained eye. Aura reading is a fascinating practice that allows you to tap into this energy field. By sensing or visualizing your own aura, you can uncover deep insights about yourself and those around you. But do you really know what the colors of your aura mean?
Each color and layer of your aura reveals different aspects of your life — think physical health, emotional states, mental clarity, and spiritual growth. “It is like a mirror that describes everything about a human’s inner health and our connection to the universe,” says Surender Sisodia, a psychic at Nebula. Imagine your aura as a radiant halo, glowing like a rainbow around you, with colors that can shift and blend like shimmering lights. It typically takes on an oval or egg-like shape that extends from your body, sometimes reaching several feet away.
Despite some preconceived notions of auramaxxing, no aura is inherently good or bad. Instead, it serves as a guide to help you understand where you might need healing or change. Additionally, the beauty of your aura is that it can evolve over time. “In 24 hours, a person typically moves between four to five places, or sometimes more,” says Sisodia. “At each place, a person’s energy interacts with the energy of the people and environments around them. Through these interactions, the aura begins to shift, and the person’s mental state changes accordingly.”
How can I find out what My aura is?
Seeing your aura can be challenging, but not impossible. “It is considered a skill that develops with time, sensitivity, and practice,” Sisodia says. “Anyone can typically see their aura using peripheral vision or Kirlian photography. However, experienced professionals who work in the occult can sense auras using dowsing tools such as pendulums or rods.”
To see your aura, many energy workers say to stand in front of a plain background, relax, and soften your gaze a few inches beyond your body. With practice, you may notice a subtle glow or colors around you that reflect your emotional state.
So, if you’re curious, here are 10 different aura colors and their meanings — so you can discover what your current energy is telling you.
- Red
-
Those with a red aura may embody traits like passion, strength, and physical vitality. If your aura is red, you may also be an action-oriented person when it comes to new projections, competitions, and more.
- Orange
-
Those with an orange aura may radiate creativity, joy, and emotional connection. If your aura is orange, you likely thrive in social settings, bringing enthusiasm and a zest for life to every interaction. This color reflects a natural ability to forge vibrant connections, making you the life of the party or an inspiring force in collaborative projects.
- Yellow
-
Those with a yellow aura may reflect qualities such as optimism, confidence, and mental clarity. If your aura is yellow, you likely approach challenges with a positive mindset, making it an ideal hue for focusing on studies or tackling difficult tasks.
- Green
-
Those with a green aura often embody traits of healing, compassion, and emotional stability. If your aura is green, you may have a nurturing spirit that connects you to nature. You might find joy in activities like volunteering, gardening, or taking peaceful walks outdoors, reminding you of the love and support that surrounds you.
- Blue
-
Those with a blue aura often radiate tranquility, embodying qualities like calmness and clear communication. If your aura is blue, you may find that this soothing energy enhances your intuition and helps you express your inner truth. Whether navigating a heated discussion or taking time for self-reflection, a blue aura supports clarity and peace in all your interactions.
- Indigo
-
Those with an indigo aura often possess qualities like spiritual awareness, deep intuition, and profound insight. If your aura is indigo, you are likely drawn to meditation and moments of quiet reflection, allowing you to connect with your inner voice and gain a richer understanding of yourself and the universe.
- Purple
-
Those with a purple aura may embody traits such as spiritual wisdom, introspection, and a deep connection to the divine. If your aura is purple, you are likely attuned to your higher self, making it a perfect color for periods of personal growth and exploration.
- Pink
-
Those with a pink aura often embody qualities such as love, compassion, and warmth. If your aura is pink, you may naturally gravitate toward nurturing relationships and fostering a caring spirit within your community. This aura encourages you to create and maintain affectionate connections with friends and loved ones.
- Silver/White
-
Those with a silver or white aura may radiate purity, spirituality, and clarity. If your aura is silver or white, you likely embody a sense of protection and inner strength, reminding others to embrace their own light.
- Gold
-
Those with a gold aura radiate qualities such as divine protection, enlightenment, and wisdom. If your aura is gold, you may experience a strong connection to higher powers, serving as a powerful reminder of the support and guidance available to you. This connection encourages you to shine brightly in all your endeavors.