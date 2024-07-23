This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

In my mind, a college dorm is like a blank slate. With bare cinderblock walls and basic wooden furniture, there’s no better canvas for showing off your unique style — or maybe even trying out a new one. So, whether you’re a longtime preppy girlie or looking to dip your toes in a new aesthetic this school year (Alternative, anyone?), why not channel your vibe into your dorm design?

This off-to-college szn, Amazon is making it easier to bring your dream room to life with their Off to College Shopping Guide (check it out here!). From throw pillows to wall art, furniture, and more, you can find everything you need all in one place and save with some amazing deals. You can even shop by aesthetic to find inspiration for your style, which is *perfect* if you’re hoping to achieve a specific dorm vibe.

Not sure where to start? I’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon dorm products you need based on different aesthetics!

Alternative

Photo by Livinia Livinia Ashely Wooden Antique Floor Free Standing Mirror, $100 Who says your fit checks can’t be as aesthetic as your fits? This antique-inspired, full-length mirror will add the perfect moody touch to your space. Plus, it stands on its own, so you don’t need to worry about hanging it! See on Amazon

Photo by ZonLi ZonLi Green Plaid Throw Blanket, $28 Layer it on your bed, throw it over the back of your desk chair, or wrap it around your shoulders to feel like the brooding main character in a mystery novel — there are so many ways to use and style a throw blanket. And with this super-soft plaid option, you’ll have instant coziness, guaranteed. See on Amazon

Photo by ONEWISH ONEWISH Glass Mushroom Lamp, $35 My number one tip for making a dorm more aesthetically pleasing is to turn off “the big light.” You know, the massive, fluorescent overhead light that makes your space feel more like a doctor’s office. Then, turn on a few warm, decorative lights, like this dimmable glass mushroom lamp. Trust me, the vibes will be vibing. See on Amazon

Light & Bright

Photo by Arbosofe Arbosofe Pink Fluffy Shag Rug, $90 She’s vibrant, she’s oh-so-soft, and she’ll cover up that boring dorm floor. This preppy-approved area rug is a super easy way to make your on-campus space feel more like home. Plus, if you go to school in a colder climate, you won’t have to worry about icy-cold floors in the winter! See on Amazon

Photo by Habseligkeit Habseligkeit Pastel Wall Art Prints, $14 For the ultimate preppy girl vibes, create a gallery wall with this set of fun, vibrant posters. Hang them up on their own or take it a step further by putting them in cute frames. See on Amazon

Photo by Safavieh Safavieh Clary Velvet Round Floor Pillow, $36 No room for extra seating in your dorm? Add a velvet floor pillow instead! Not only does it provide a comfy place for your bestie to chill while you catch up, but you can also use it as a cushion on your desk chair or an extra throw pillow on your bed! See on Amazon

Outdoorsy

Photo by Convenience Concepts Convenience Concepts 3-Tier Wide Folding Metal, Modern Shelves, $61 Let’s face it: Some dorms just don’t have enough storage. Luckily, this three-tier shelving unit offers all of the extra space you need to store your textbooks, outdoor gear, and so much more. See on Amazon

Photo by Oxford Pennant Oxford Pennant Explore Camp Flag Banner, $60 Need a reminder to get out there and discover everything the world has to offer? Hang this felt banner over your bed, above your desk, or anywhere else on your walls to inspire your inner explorer. See on Amazon

Photo by Denique Vintage Glass Farmhouse Vase, Rustic Lantern Decor with Plants LED Lights, $30 When it’s time to set the mood in your dorm, turn on the fairy lights in this rustic-inspired vase. The best part? It comes with a faux eucalyptus plant, so you can add a touch of nature to your space (that you don’t have to water). See on Amazon

No matter your style, you deserve to create an on-campus space that’s totally you — and Amazon has everything you need to do just that. Head to the Amazon Off to College Shopping Guide to shop dorm decor and more that matches your vibe (and fits your budget, too)!

P.S. When you sign up for Prime Student, you can enjoy all of the benefits of a Prime membership (including all the savings, convenience, and entertainment of Prime) at 50% of the price of a regular membership!