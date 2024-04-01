Let Loose & Have Some Fun With These April Fool’s Day Sex Positions

No pranks here, folks. ICYMI, April 1 is the most playful day of the year. But the fun shouldn’t stop at pie faces and whoopee cushions — in fact, the first of the month is the perfect time to try out some April Fool’s Day sex positions. Why not?!

There’s no “one-size-fits-all” when it comes to sex. Getting intimate can really be anything you want it to be: From slow and sensual to flat-out freaky, you have the capability to try out all sorts of things in the bedroom. But that doesn’t mean that sex has to be this ultra-serious, no laughing matter, dim the lights and turn on the Marvin Gaye kind of affair. Sometimes, letting a little loose can lead to really great sex.

This April Fool’s Day, consider trying out something new with your partner, FWB, or spontaneous hookup with these sex positions. Now, these positions are a bit out of the ordinary, but can bring some fun to the bedroom — trust me. This is your sign to let your hair down, laugh a little, and spice things up this April Fool’s Day… after the pranking, of course. Let’s start out the month on a good note, shall we?

Side-Splitting This position brings a whole new meaning to the phrase “side-splitting.” To do this position, lie down on your side with your top leg raised, and your other comfortably on the bed. From there, have your partner straddle over the bottom leg to penetrate, grind, and/or pleasure you from the side. (Pro tip: This is a great position to add in a vibrator, c-ring, or any other sex toy you choose!) Pie-Face Take things to the kitchen with this oral sex position — literally. Take a seat on your kitchen counter (or any other elevated surface) and have your partner pleasure you with your legs hooked over their shoulders. To take things a step further, you can even spray some whipped cream on your erogenous zones for a fun, flirty, and deliciously naughty romp (but, like, be careful). Pleasure war One, two, three, four, I declare a pleasure war! Have some fun with your partner by trying out this challenge variation on 69. With your partner on the bed, get on top with your face toward their pleasure points, and theirs at yours. To make things interesting, simultaneously stimulate each other until one of you taps out, or reaches climax. Let’s see who’s the first to break. Stand-up Ever wanted to try out a stand-up comedy career? This is your chance… kind of. For this position, have the penetrating partner stand behind you as you bend over using the wall, or any other surface, for stabilization. Arching your back is key here, but you can also raise one leg for deeper penetration. There might not be any comedy involved in this position, but you and your partner will likely end up getting a standing O anyway. (See what I did there?)

Trying out new things can feel intimidating, but just remember that it really, seriously, doesn’t have to be so serious. If you find yourself laughing because a new position is a little hard to get into, or smiling because something feels so good, consider that a good thing. After all, sex should be fun — and what day is more fun than April Fool’s Day?!