Aly Raisman Isn’t On Her Wellness Journey Alone

On the mat, Aly Raisman is known for sticking the landing. But when it comes to her personal journey, she’s in a constant tumbling pass, going from move to move and trusting herself to land — eventually. “I’m still learning a lot about myself,” the two-time Olympian tells Her Campus. “I’ve learned, depending on what I’m going through or what’s happening in my life, that it’s OK to not always know the answer. In fact, I don’t know the answer most of the time.”

Raisman is a champion. Anyone who had their eyes glued to their TV during the 2012 London Olympics could tell you that. At just 18, Raisman won the Olympic gold medal for her individual floor routine (which lives in my head rent-free) and helped to secure the United States’s all-around gold. Raisman also secured a bronze medal in the balance beam event final — making her the most decorated American gymnast of the Games that year.

In 2016, Raisman returned to the Olympics to prove her champion status yet again. She earned two individual silver medals (floor and beam, respectively) as well as a team gold medal for the all-around competition in Rio De Janeiro. To this day, Raisman is the third-most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history, behind Shannon Miller and Simone Biles, with six Olympic medals to prove it.

Most recently, Raisman attended the 2024 Paris Olympics as a commentator: a bit of a change of scenery for the legendary gymnast. “Being able to enjoy it from a different point of view was really awesome,” she said. “It was my third Olympics that I’ve gotten to go to. I feel very lucky that I have been able to go to three.”

But Raisman isn’t just a champion in gymnastics. If anything, the weight of six Olympic medals doesn’t compare to the impact she’s made as a mental health and abuse prevention advocate — though her collection of hardware is nothing to scoff at. “I’ve just had to find the balance between really working on myself, but then also just relaxing and letting myself unplug and finding better ways to take care of myself, which is a work in progress,” Raisman says. “I think it’s something a lot of us struggle with, figuring that out.”

Throughout the years, Raisman has been open about her mental health journey, specifically about her PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) diagnoses. Instead of shying away from these heavier topics, Raisman speaks candidly about them in hopes of inspiring others to get the help, and support, they need. “I do therapy weekly and try to work on myself, so I can peel back all the layers of anxiety or societal pressure, and really figure out who I am and what makes me feel good,” Raisman says. “I think having a routine and a support system has been really helpful for me.”

If you were to look at Raisman’s support system and routine, one figure would stand out above the rest: alongside her family and friends is her dog, Mylo. Adopted in 2020, Raisman isn’t shy about her love for the 4-year-old rescue pup. “He provides so much comfort and safety and so much love,” Raisman says. “Having that special relationship and that love that we both have for each other is really healing, and it’s so beautiful.”

Photo By Aly Raisman / Everroot by purina

Like landing an Arabian double front, being a dog mom isn’t an easy task, especially when you’re trying to work on yourself, too. However, Raisman says that caring for another entity has helped her mental health significantly, and challenges her to trust her intuition — both as a dog mom, and as a person. “It’s really important, whether someone is a parent to a dog or not, to take care of themselves, and listen to your gut,” Raisman says. “If you feel like something’s off, something doesn’t feel right, even if you’re not sure, I think it’s important to ask questions.”

Having a pet has been proven to aid in mental health and recovery. According to a 2023 Psychiatry.org survey, 69% of Americans say their pets have a positive impact on their mental health. For Raisman specifically, Mylo has only emphasized the importance of a routine in her everyday life. Part of Mylo’s routine includes EverRoot by Purina, wellness supplements that enhance Mylo’s — and all dogs’ — health and wellbeing. “Being able to have consistency and structure in my life is really important, but I think having structure for Mylo also helps him feel more relaxed and more calm,” Raisman says. “My mom thinks it’s so funny, but Mylo loves copying everything I do, so if I’m taking supplements, he wants to have them, too.”

With the 2024 Paris Olympics behind her, Raisman only continues to tumble, flip, and soar on her own personal journey — with Mylo in tow, obviously. “Often, I think [life] is about just trusting yourself, and knowing that we have more answers than we realize,” she says. “Whether we’re not feeling good, or we’re noticing something with our dogs, just be there for them and to advocate for them — and for yourself, too.”