Simone Biles’ Injury Isn’t Stopping Her From Dominating At The Olympics

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics began on July 26, and while it’s been an exciting first few days of the Games, there was a hint of concern during a team qualifying event with one of Gen Z’s — and the world’s — favorite athletes, Simone Biles. On July 28, the highly decorated U.S. gymnast appeared in the Bercy Arena looking like a winner, wearing her Team USA blue and black leotard with silver stars designed along the bodice and sleeves. But during the qualifying event for the women’s gymnastics competition, Biles was seen taping up her left leg, crawling on the competition floor, and hopping on one foot. This obviously had fans concerned, as sustaining an injury so early in her competition could be a significant setback for the gymnast.

Biles has a lot riding on this go-round at the Olympics. At the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021, she dropped out of the team competition after developing what’s known in the gymnastics world as “the twisties,” which is described by the Cleveland Clinic as “a mental block that creates a dangerous disconnect between mind and body while gymnasts are airborne.” While it was courageous of Biles to step down from that competition in order to protect her mental and physical health — and serve as a role model to so many others in the world who were experiencing mental health difficulties — it was still a huge blow for herself, and her fans. Many worried another health-related incident was once again happening now in 2024.

However, Biles’ coach Cecile Landi quickly clarified the situation, revealing that Biles has simply been dealing with a minor calf injury for the past few weeks. On July 28, Gymnastics Now reported a quote from Landi saying Biles has “just a little pain in her calf” and it wouldn’t sop her from competing.

Biles did more than just compete in the gymnastics qualifying round — she dominated. She delivered impressive performance after impressive performance, securing her place in the all-around and individual event finals. She completed the qualifying rounds leading the standings with a total score of 59.566 (which, in case you didn’t know, is a really good score!).

It’s very clear that Simone Biles has come a long way since the Tokyo Olympics, and she wasn’t going to let a calf injury stop her from making herself, her team, and her country proud.

Landi shared her admiration for Biles’ resilience and determination, telling reporters at the event, “I can’t express it, I’m really proud of her and what she’s been through and what she’s showing the world what she’s capable of doing,” per AP News.

Biles’ next challenge is set for August 1, when she will compete in the team final. All women’s gymnastics events are airing on NBC and Peacock.