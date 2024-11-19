Don’t Stress During The Holidays: The Stars Are Here To Help

Thanksgiving is fast approaching (though for those of us with midterms, perhaps not fast enough), and with it the jampacked — and occasionally stressful — holiday season. With December comes also Christmas and Hanukkah, overlapping this year for people who celebrate both! Each of us will handle this busy time of year differently, and your Zodiac sign may play a role in that response.

This eventful season can bring renewed energy and relaxation. Still, pressure to organize or purchase gifts may bring additional stress — to say nothing of the complicated nature of spending extended time with family. As with any time of high commitment, taking specific strategies to manage your stress levels and take care of yourself are key. And, if you’re looking for a new way to introduce self-care into your routine, the stars have some ideas this season.

If you know anything about astrology, you know that different signs react to situations in different ways due to their proclivities. To get a sense of what might affect each sign, Astrid Bly, a premier astrology expert with California Psychics, spoke to Her Campus about strategies for each star sign to take this holiday season. From getting organized to planning an adventure, there’s a stress-relief method for every sign in the Zodiac. Let the season of self-care begin!

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19):

For fiery, energetic Aries, the key way to stay relaxed this holiday season is organization. “Aries should make a to-do list,” Bly says. “This fast-moving sign can sometimes get overwhelmed with everything they have to complete, so listing out their tasks can help them decide what they can cut from their schedule after all. They’ll also get a great deal of satisfaction from crossing out tasks once done.”

TAURUS (APRIL 20 – MAY 20):

Grounded Taurus has a reputation for being relaxed. Still, strategies for maintaining peace are always good to have in your back pocket. “Taurus, creative and material focused as they are, should make time for art, whether that’s listening to music as they bustle around their homes or painting and drawing as a form of self-expression,” says Bly. “Learning a new art form may also be helpful.”

GEMINI (MAY 21 – JUNE 20):

Geminis are known for having a lot going on, and the holiday season is ripe with the kind of chaos and interaction Geminis might look for. With everything happening, “Gemini should make time to enjoy the company of not just their family but their friends,” Bly notes. “Dynamic Gemini loves adventure, and the chaos of late November is no reason to stop. This sign will benefit from making time for an outing with pals.”

CANCER (JUNE 21 – JULY 22):

Perhaps the most emotional of the zodiacs, Cancer may find themselves overwhelmed by all the emotional energy of the holiday season. “Cancer, being an empath and a nurturer, should make room in their schedule for some alone time,” Bly advises. “While they love their friends and family, they are also naturally empathic, so the chaos and stress of others can get to them. Enjoying some time alone to recharge their batteries can be vitally helpful.”

LEO (JULY 23 – AUG. 22):

The next fire sign on the list is Leo. Sociable with a penchant for the dramatic, Leos should look for healthy ways to let out energy during the holidays. “Leo, an active and energetic sign,” Bly explains, “will benefit from making time to exercise and work out their stress physically. Cardio and fast-moving workouts will be especially helpful for them during this time!”

VIRGO (AUG. 23 – SEPT 22):

Thoughtful and organized perfectionists, Virgos are known for getting things done.

“They may find some relief from the November chaos by adopting and maintaining a daily yoga practice,” Bly notes. “It will help them relax some of those muscles that are always so tense, and give them a way to release their worries one by one.”

LIBRA (SEPT. 23 – OCT. 23):

Libras are all about balance and relationships. But, Bly notes, “Libra is ruled by the planet Venus, so while they are balanced and even restrained by nature, they do occasionally enjoy the material things in life.” Her advice to Libras this season is to treat yourself. “This sign loves beauty,” Bly says, “so during this chaotic season, they may particularly enjoy treating themselves to new clothing or new décor for their home.”

SCORPIO (OCT. 24 – NOV. 21):

Mysterious and misunderstood Scorpio may need to find time to step away from the chaos of holidays to recenter themselves. “Scorpio often needs to spend time in their own company without worrying about others,” Bly notes, “and they always enjoy opportunities to learn and grow.” Additionally, she advises, “During the stressful November season, this sign will find relief in setting aside time to curl up with a book and read, whether for knowledge or fun.”

SAGITTARIUS (NOV. 22 – DEC. 21):

Dynamic and adventurous Sagittarius is constantly seeking knowledge. That energy may be difficult to handle during the more directed holidays. Bly recommends exercise for this sign. “Sagittarius is a sign known for its adventurous and bold spirit,” Bly says. “Going on hikes or daily strolls can help this sign satisfy their wanderlust and soothe any restlessness during the chaos of the season.”

CAPRICORN (DEC. 22 – JAN. 19):

The final earth sign is characterized by patience and dedication, but the chaos of holidays can get to anyone, even the most grounded of people. Bly warns that “during the chaos, they may struggle to find any peace whatsoever.” Her advice? “A day off,” she says. “If a Capricorn gets overwhelmed by the holiday chaos, they’ll benefit immensely from setting aside a day where they don’t have to worry about any responsibilities and can instead just rest and recuperate.”

AQUARIUS (JAN. 20 – FEB. 18):

Innovative and focused, Aquarius should look for mental stimulation as a grounding technique against the bustle of the holiday season. “Aquarius is a sign known for its intelligence and unconventional approach to life,” Bly says. “They’ll benefit from a distraction that actually stimulates their mind, such as a handheld puzzle or a series of brainteasers, which they can work on when they get overwhelmed by the holiday chaos.”

PISCES (FEB. 19 – MARCH 20):

Last but not least is sensitive and intuitive Pisces, who similar to Cancer can get swept up in emotions. For this spiritual sign, spiritual solutions may be key. “Pisces, being the dreamy and intuitive sign of the zodiac, can get caught up in tidal waves of emotion,” Bly says. “This sign will benefit from spiritually grounding practices, such as regular meditation, or homey indulgences, such as a warm bath, which will also connect them to their natural element of water.”

No matter your sign (or your thoughts on astrology), make sure to take the time during the holidays to do the things that bring you joy and peace. Whether you’re spending time with friends, family, or yourself, tap into any warmth you can find amid the cooling temperatures.