Struggling With Anxiety? Here’s How CBD Gummies Can Help

Ever feel like you need a “chill pill” to get through those stress-filled college days? Well, CBD gummies might just be your new best study buddy. Sure, gummies sometimes get a bad rap, but when it comes to CBD, it’s all about finding your zen without any of the high. Think of it as your go-to for “gummy” relaxation. With all the late-night cram sessions and endless to-do lists, a little calm can go a long way.

Available in most states for 18+ folks (and 21+ in others), CBD gummies are like a chill-out snack for your mind — no need to worry about getting buzzed or dealing with any side effects: They’re just a sweet way to help you unwind with a bit more ease. So, if you’re on the hunt for a natural way to de-stress, CBD gummies might be worth a shot. I spoke with both Jan Brandrup, CEO of CBD wellness company, Neurogan, and Elvis Rosales, LCSW and Clinical Director at Align Recovery Centers, to get the scoop on some of the best CBD gummies for anxiety.

For years, CBD has been a popular choice when it comes to quelling anxiety. “If anxiety is considered severe or is experienced in recurring episodes, I would recommend establishing a consistent routine so CBD effects are sustained, and symptoms do not continue to worsen or spiral,” says Brandrup.

While there are many available forms that CBD comes in, for anxiety, edible (capsules or chewable) and oil options are the most common. Depending on the strength of the dose and individual person, edible and oil CBD products begin working within 30 minutes to one hour after ingestion. “CBD works to calm a body’s nervous system and brings equilibrium and regulation to neurological chemicals (dopamine and serotonin),” Brandrup says. “I also want to add that CBD use is non-habit forming because it does not contain psychoactive properties like those found in THC. Therefore, it can be considered a safe choice to utilize whenever anxiety-inducing situations or triggers occur.”

But when looking for CBD products, you need to pay close attention to the quality and source of the CBD. “It’s crucial to choose products that are third-party tested to ensure they contain the amount of CBD advertised and are free from harmful contaminants like heavy metals or pesticides,” says Rosales. “It’s also wise to start with a lower dose and gradually increase it to see how your body responds.”

Get ready to possibly chew your way to calmer days and sweeter nights. Whether you’re unwinding after a tough workout or looking to relax and recharge, these gummies make self-care both easy and enjoyable.