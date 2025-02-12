So, Your New Year’s Resolution Fell Off: Here’s How To Try Again & Make Your Habits Stick

Many of us enter January with a surge of motivation and a list of resolutions for a “New Year, New Me” mindset. In a season marked by new beginnings, it’s no wonder we feel so set on achieving goals and becoming better versions of ourselves: We get that gym membership, buy those books, and install that screen time limit on our phones (been there). But once March rolls around, most of us barely remember our resolutions — or that we even set them. That cute, new workout set hardly ever sees the light of day, and we don’t even want to talk about those screen time hours. (Sound familiar?)

If you’re struggling to keep your New Year’s resolution, trust me when I say you’re not alone. In fact, sticking to your goals is easier said than done. “Building a habit is like using a new skincare product: it takes around 28 days to see meaningful results,” says Errin Anderson, business coach at Philanthropy Coaching. “When people start a new skincare routine, the first week can bring breakouts as the skin purges impurities. Many give up during this uncomfortable stage, not realizing they’re on the cusp of transformation. Habits work the same way. The initial enthusiasm carries us through the first week, but by week two or three, life challenges arise, or the effort feels tougher.”

But, like a consistent skincare routine, how do we stick to it? If you want to make 2025 the year you actually stick to those resolutions and build lasting habits — you’ve come to the right place. Here are four key ways accountability coaches say you can make it happen for real this year.

Find your true motivation.

Before jumping into goal-setting, you need to think about why these goals are important to you. Tuyen Do, executive coach at The Happy Mondays Co, explains how a lack of clear motivation behind our goals can prevent us from achieving them. “When you’re setting your resolution, it’s important to understand whether the goals are motivated by something you really want, or are they a result of something you feel like you should do,” she says. “If the root of the goal is influenced by something that doesn’t genuinely matter to you, you’ll end up losing motivation when life gets busy or things get tough.” Take a moment to think about your resolutions. For example, let’s say one of them is to start going to pilates classes: If you decide on it because of how trendy it is instead of how good it’ll make you feel, chances are you might find yourself in bed on an early morning canceling those classes and going back to sleep. So, set goals that really matter to you!

Get specific.

With the “New Year, New Me” slogan thrown around constantly, it’s easy to think your resolutions have to be sweeping and life-changing. This, in turn, may lead to setting goals that are too vague or overly ambitious. “Goals like ‘save money’ or ‘get fit’ need specifics, otherwise it’s hard to know where to even start,” Do says. “If you want to save money, quantify it. If you want to get fit, reflect on whether that means you want to walk up escalators without losing your breath, or run a marathon.” Making your goals specific can help you visualize them more clearly and help you set a better game plan. Another way to narrow your goals down and make them more manageable, according to Anderson, is to focus on one keystone habit. “Pick a habit that naturally impacts other areas. For example, regular exercise often leads to better sleep, improved mood, and healthier eating,” he says. For college students, this could mean setting a goal to get at least eight hours of sleep every night: As your sleep improves, so does memory retention, which will help boost your grades. So, instead of becoming overwhelmed by several different goals, picking just one will do the trick.

Don’t underestimate the power of your environment.

When building a new habit, make sure you’re creating the best possible space around you. “Your environment matters more than you might think,” Do says. “Set yourself up for success by making good habits as easy as possible and reducing the temptations that derail you. Keep your workout gear visible or use reminders on your phone to nudge you toward your goals: Little tweaks like these can have a big impact.” Photo by Kinga Cichewicz from Unsplash Creating the ultimate environment for achieving your goals doesn’t just stop at objects, though. Don’t forget about the people around you and how they can help you become your best self. “Sharing your goals with someone, whether it’s a coach, a friend, or a group, can provide the extra motivation you need to keep going,” Do says. For example, if your goal is to work out more, you could ask your roommate if they want to become gym buddies. Having someone by your side is so much better than trying to push through things alone. You’ll feel better achieving your goals knowing you have loved ones right there, rooting for you!

Give yourself some grace,