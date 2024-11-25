Here’s How You Can Get 50% Off Of A Calm Subscription This Black Friday

I have one thing on my Christmas list this year: a freaking break. With all of the holiday stress ramping up, I don’t think it’s too much to ask for a bit of serenity his year. Luckily, the gift of ~chill~ is easy to give to a stressed loved one (me) or yourself with the 2024 Calm Black Friday sale.

ICYMI, Calm is a popular mental health brand and the No. 1 app for sleep, meditation, and relaxation. The app, which has over 150 million downloads, features hundreds of calming exercises, helpful breathing techniques, light stretching videos to accompany your meditation, and even masterclasses you can participate in. Oh, and there are some super calming sleep stories narrated by folks like Harry Styles, Matthew McConaughey, and Tom Hiddleston… just to name a few.

Though many of Calm’s features are available with a free membership, a premium subscription is needed to access all of what the app has to offer. And while this typically can cost you $69.99, Calm’s Black Friday deal is setting you up with a steal: For a limited time only, a premium annual subscription to Calm is 50% off for Black Friday, giving you all of the premium features for $34.99. That’s, like, less than $3 a month — a pretty good deal if you ask me.

Accessing this Black Friday deal is simple AF. To get this subscription for you, or for someone on your list, simply head to Calm’s website and create an account to claim this limited-time deal. Trust me when I say that if there’s anyone in your life in need of some calming energy, this is the gift that keeps on giving.