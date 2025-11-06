15 Of The Best ‘Wicked: For Good’ Fashion & Beauty Collabs To Shop Before The Premiere

It’s almost time to head back to Oz. To everyone’s delight, Wicked: For Good — the sequel to the 2024 film, Wicked — will premiere on Nov. 21. Everyone’s obsession with the musical and film will surely return (or perhaps it never left), and so that means it’s the perfect time to stock up on some Wicked: For Good merch and beauty collabs.

Over the last few weeks, excitement for Wicked: For Good has grown — thanks to Wicked night on Dancing With The Stars and halloween costumes. With the release date for the second movie just around the corner, the lead-up to the highly anticipated film will be jam packed with all things Wicked: a musical special on NBC, a (hopefully meme-worthy) press junket, and Jonathan Bailey as People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

But in case you thought it couldn’t get better, just like last year when Wicked was released, brands are collaborating in promotion for the sequel. And if you missed out on the Wicked collab products last time around, you have another chance to get items inspired by the film. So if you can’t get enough of Wicked and want to snag themed products before you see the film in theaters, we have a list of the best Wicked: For Good collabs to shop. Once you shop these, you’ll rejoicify and be changed for the better.