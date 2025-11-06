Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
15 Of The Best ‘Wicked: For Good’ Fashion & Beauty Collabs To Shop Before The Premiere

It’s almost time to head back to Oz. To everyone’s delight, Wicked: For Good — the sequel to the 2024 film, Wicked — will premiere on Nov. 21. Everyone’s obsession with the musical and film will surely return (or perhaps it never left), and so that means it’s the perfect time to stock up on some Wicked: For Good merch and beauty collabs.

Over the last few weeks, excitement for Wicked: For Good has grown — thanks to Wicked night on Dancing With The Stars and halloween costumes. With the release date for the second movie just around the corner, the lead-up to the highly anticipated film will be jam packed with all things Wicked: a musical special on NBC, a (hopefully meme-worthy) press junket, and Jonathan Bailey as People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

But in case you thought it couldn’t get better, just like last year when Wicked was released, brands are collaborating in promotion for the sequel. And if you missed out on the Wicked collab products last time around, you have another chance to get items inspired by the film. So if you can’t get enough of Wicked and want to snag themed products before you see the film in theaters, we have a list of the best Wicked: For Good collabs to shop. Once you shop these, you’ll rejoicify and be changed for the better.

wicked merch and beauty collabs
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Wicked Glinda Bubbly Pink Parfum ($72)

Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda in the film, released two perfumes: Glinda Bubbly Pink and Elphaba Enchanted.

wicked merch and beauty collabs
Wet Brush

Wet Brush Wickedly Brave Brush & Bow Set ($14)

Wet Brush has brushes for every hair type, and hair accessories inspired by the film.

wicked merch and beauty collabs
Owala

Owala Wicked: For Good FreeSip ($40)

Owala has a 32-ounce FreeSip water bottle that comes in either pink or green.

wicked merch and beauty collabs
Funko

Funko Pop! Wicked Glinda In Wedding Gown ($15)

Funko has figurines of Glinda, Elphaba, Scarecrow, Dorothy, and more characters from the film.

wicked merch and beauty collabs
r.e.m. beauty

r.e.m. beauty Elphaba makeup set ($65)

Grande’s makeup company, r.e.m. beauty, has multiple makeup sets for both Glinda and Elphaba.

wicked merch and beauty collabs
Lush

Lush All Roads Lead To Oz Soap ($10)

From bath bombs to bubble bars, this Wicked Lush collection will have you clean, smelling good, and bring your favorite Ozians to your bathroom.

wicked merch and beauty collabs
BÉIS

BÉIs Essential Tote In Wicked Green ($168)

Shay Mitchell’s luggage and travel accessory company BÉIS has all the toiletry bags, weekender bags, and backpacks in Wicked colors: pink, green, and black.

wicked merch and beauty collabs
Kristin Ess

Kristin Ess Signature WICKED SHampoo ($12)

This Kristin Ess Wicked collection includes shampoo, conditioner, dry shampoo, and a blow dry mist.

wicked merch and beauty collabs
imPRESS

Impress x wicked: For Good Press-On Nails ($11)

Rock Wicked press-on nails (in so many different styles!) when you see the film in theaters.

wicked merch and beauty collabs
Secret

Secret Clinical Wicked Deodorant ($13)

Secret has released deodorants designed after Glinda (Couldn’t Be Lovier) and Elphaba (Wickedly Wonderful).

wicked merch and beauty collabs
Olay

Olay Wicked Body Wash ($11)

Moisturize dry skin and glow with Olay’s hydrating body washes — get your Glinda on with that same Couldn’t Be Lovelier scent, and channel your inner Elphaba with Wickedly Wonderful.

wicked merch and beauty collabs
Old Navy

Old Navy Universal Wicked T-Shirt ($25)

Old Navy has Wicked: For Good merch for all ages, with a sweatshirt and several T-shirts sporting different designs — including the film’s title and Shiz University.

wicked merch and beauty collabs
Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Wicked mini Banbury backpack ($85)

Not only is Vera Bradley selling Wicked backpacks but a tumbler, cosmetic bag, tote bags, and more in its Wicked collection.

wicked merch and beauty collabs
Bubble

Wicked x Bubble: Other Half Lip Balm Set ($28)

Since pink goes well with green, share this lip balm set with your other half. The flavors are green apple and bubblegum. Included are two charms and a keychain bag.

wicked merch and beauty collabs
Her Universe

Her Universe Wicked Elphaba & GLinda Hoodie ($60)

If you want creative designs to rep your love for Wicked, Hot Topic has bags, hair accessories, shorts, embroidered cardigans, and hoodies to wear your favorite witches.

