If you’ve found yourself missing Elphaba and Glinda and impatiently awaiting the release of Wicked: For Good (which will arrive in theaters on Nov. 21), I’ve got just the fix for you. There’s a Wicked NBC special coming that will instantly transport you to Oz, featuring everyone’s favorite frenemy witches. If you’re searching for info on how to watch NBC’s Wicked special for 2025 — including what performances there will be and what’s exactly in store — you’ve come to the right place.

The special, Wicked: One Wonderful Night, will be premiering on Nov. 6, 2025 at 8/7c on NBC. If you’re busy (or want to re-watch the special on your own time) don’t worry, there’s a solution. The special will be available to stream on Peacock beginning on Nov. 7. This way, it’ll be easily accessible for any sing-along parties you may host!

The Wicked NBC Special Performances

Wicked: One Wonderful Night is a two-hour concert that will feature musical performances from Ariana Grande (Glinda) and Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba), and even feature special appearances from some other members of the iconic cast. This includes Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), Jeff Goldblum (The Wizard), Ethan Slater (Boq), Bowen Yang (Pfannee), and Marissa Bode (Nessarose). A press release from NBC reads that fans should expect “an unforgettable night of reimagined musical arrangements, cast interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, exclusive surprises, and maybe even a sneak peek at what’s to come in the next chapter of Oz.” Needless to say, any fan of theater, musicals, and Wicked can’t possibly miss out.

The NBC special was filmed at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and the venue looks straight out of Oz with its Emerald City-inspired set. The performances also come complete with a 37-piece live orchestra led by musical director Stephen Oremus, making for a jaw-dropping night of musical numbers and unforgettable performances. If fans know anything about Grande and Erivo, it’s that they can always perform a hauntingly beautiful musical number.

The Wicked NBC Special Setlist

While the setlist has yet to be officially released for the special, fans can anticipate to hear their favorites from the musical, including “Defying Gravity” (battle cry and all), “Popular,” “What Is This Feeling?” “The Wizard And I,” and more. Who knows? There may even be some surprise duets in store that viewers can cross their fingers for.

I don’t know about you, but I know I’ll be tuning into this iconic special on Nov. 6 (and, of course, wearing pink and green). After all, who could possibly turn down any opportunity to hear Erivo, Grande, and the rest of the talented Wicked cast perform? See you in Oz!