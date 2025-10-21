The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Halloween is right around the corner, and if you are a college student, you know how big of a deal this is. In college, Halloween is an entire week-long affair (or longer!), with fun little celebrations with friends leading up to it, like scary movie nights and baking fun treats, and then finally culminating in Halloween weekend (commonly referred to as Halloweekend), which is where all the parties happen.

It really is such a great time, but can be kind of stressful, especially if you are a procrastinator (like me) and don’t figure out your costumes until the very last minute. And whether or not you like to have multiple costumes and wear a different one every night, or go all-in on one and make that your go-to, it still takes time to think of the idea and gather all of the right supplies — which, if done at the last minute, can take some of the fun out of what’s supposed to just be an awesome weekend.

Thankfully, costume stores like Spirit Halloween exist, and you can go there and get most of your shopping done in one fell swoop, even on the day of Halloween! So, if you are currently struggling for costume ideas and running out of time (but still looking for something fun and relevant), here are some last-minute pop-culture costumes from Spirit Halloween!

Spirit Halloween Elphaba Costume, Wicked ($60) With the upcoming release of Wicked: For Good, I’m sure that Elphaba and Glinda will be a popular costume this year, and for good reason! It’s so easy and fun to do, and painting your face green seems like such a good time, and a fab way to commit to the bit. See On Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Costume ($50) After the DCC documentary series on Netflix took the internet by storm, this costume is a perfect Halloweekend option! This costume is so Western chic, and I’m sure that waving the pom-poms around all night would be so much fun. See On Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween Vector Costume, Despicable Me ($60) If you want a funny costume, look no further than this Vector costume from Despicable Me! Vector is always popping up in memes across the internet, causing chaos with direction and magnitude! See On Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween Racing Jumpsuit Costume ($50) Although not specifically branded, this racing jumpsuit could be a costume for a F1 driver from the new F1 movie that came out over the summer! You could even wear a different shirt under it and just tie the arms around your waist if the full suit gets too hot. See On Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween Eleven Geometric Romper, Stranger Things ($45) Besides being a super comfortable and easy option for a costume, this romper is also super timely this year since the final season of Stranger Things is set to come out soon! Every year that a new season comes out, the show dominates the internet, so this is a great pop culture reference for a costume. See On Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween Ted Lasso Costume Kit ($37) Ted Lasso has got to be one of the funniest shows out there, and would make a great Halloween costume! You could even add your own whistle and aviator sunglasses to this look to really sell it. See On Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween Bloody Mary Costume, Sinners ($50) Remember when Sinners took over social media for a good month? Ah, that was a fun time. Now, you can relive it with this lethal costume. See On Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween Scrub Daddy Costume ($50) Yes, memes count as pop culture — and this Scrub Daddy costume might be one of the funniest ones out there. See On Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween Lord Farquaad Costume, Shrek ($60) Look, everyone has seen a Shrek costume by now, but what about Lord Farquaad? It’s honestly iconic — and bonus points if you have a brunette bob to go with it. See On Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween Wednesday Addams Uniform Costume, Wednesday ($60) Netflix gave fans plenty of costume inspo with its content this year, and Wednesday has to be one of the most Halloween-appropriate. See On Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween Anxiety Costume Kit, Inside Out 2 ($45) Inside Out 2 is still one of the most popular animated movies in recent memory, and Anxiety is perhaps the most relatable of the bunch. See On Spirit Halloween