As school starts back up and the days turn colder, one thing remains certain: nothing can stay the same. Even Adidas Sambas can be dethroned by newer, trendier shoes, and they may soon be left collecting dust with summer memories in the corners of your mind (or closet).

This fall, fashion lovers on TikTok and college campuses alike are helping themselves to a brand new collection of sneakers. In their place, Sambas are leaving a three-striped gap in our footwear and hearts, but don’t mourn them for too long — instead, take this opportunity to experiment. Shoes can say a lot about a person: if you’re athletic (Nike), if you’re way cooler than me (ballet flats). But in the face of change new norms are established. Now is your time to experiment with a new pair of shoes for the fall. Try out those bright colors, take a chance on thick soles.

No clear It Shoe has emerged for fall 2024 yet, so it’s up to you to find one. And if that task sounds entirely too daunting, don’t stress! This list is a starting point to discovering your next favorite shoe. And I don’t think it’ll be too hard — so many brands are trying out new styles or bringing back retro designs. Some are even inspired by Sambas themselves.

So, as you do your homework or watch the leaves turn red and orange, embrace this change. And once you’re done, admire your cute new pair of shoes. Here are 13 pairs of sneakers that could be the next Adidas Sambas.