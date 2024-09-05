The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
As school starts back up and the days turn colder, one thing remains certain: nothing can stay the same. Even Adidas Sambas can be dethroned by newer, trendier shoes, and they may soon be left collecting dust with summer memories in the corners of your mind (or closet).
This fall, fashion lovers on TikTok and college campuses alike are helping themselves to a brand new collection of sneakers. In their place, Sambas are leaving a three-striped gap in our footwear and hearts, but don’t mourn them for too long — instead, take this opportunity to experiment. Shoes can say a lot about a person: if you’re athletic (Nike), if you’re way cooler than me (ballet flats). But in the face of change new norms are established. Now is your time to experiment with a new pair of shoes for the fall. Try out those bright colors, take a chance on thick soles.
No clear It Shoe has emerged for fall 2024 yet, so it’s up to you to find one. And if that task sounds entirely too daunting, don’t stress! This list is a starting point to discovering your next favorite shoe. And I don’t think it’ll be too hard — so many brands are trying out new styles or bringing back retro designs. Some are even inspired by Sambas themselves.
So, as you do your homework or watch the leaves turn red and orange, embrace this change. And once you’re done, admire your cute new pair of shoes. Here are 13 pairs of sneakers that could be the next Adidas Sambas.
- Puma Palermo ($90)
-
Much like sambas, Puma Palermos have that familiar rubber sole with suede and leather fabric, and come in numerous colors and styles. Feeling classic? Opt for the black and white pair. Missing summer? Why not their light purple and peach sneakers?
- Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 ($145)
-
With a Samba-esque T-toe shape and leather fabric, the Mexico 66 is certainly a competitor for this semester’s top shoe. These shoes are especially colorful (they come in bright yellow if you’re feeling wild), and if the stripes look familiar, that’s because Onitsuka Tiger is a brand under Asics.
- Asics Gel-1130 ($85)
-
Speaking of Asics, if you’re feeling extra sporty this fall, the Gel-1130s are definitely for you. Leaning into gorpcore, these sneakers have the vintage vibes of sambas but with less leather and more mesh.
- Nike P-6000 ($110)
-
Another sporty option, the Nike P-6000s are more Y2K than others on this list, but their interesting color combos and striped design make them an enticing underdog this semester.
- New Balance RC30 ($105)
-
These aren’t currently sold in the US, but if you can find them through third-party sellers or secondhand, trust me, you’ll be getting compliments. The RC30s take the shape of Sambas but experiment with the sole, leaving you with a unique but not altogether unfamiliar style.
- Nike Killshot 2 ($90)
-
I won’t lie, these look a lot like Sambas with the rubber soles and simplistic logo. What sets them apart are the neutral colors and the eye-catching stitching on certain styles. If you’re trying to keep it calm this semester, Killshot 2 is the way to go.
- Alohas Tb. 490 ($153)
-
With a focus on sustainability, Alohas is certainly an up and coming brand. The tb 490s have many similarities to Sambas, but add new and creative features including lace and even zebra print.
- New Balance 550 ($110)
-
If there was a frontrunner in the race to replace Sambas, the 550s would be it. These shoes — which combine the vintage aesthetics of Sambas with the chunky style of Air Force 1s — have been popular for a while. With Sambas slowly fading, one can only expect these to rise to the occasion.
- Gola Challenge ‘84 ($130)
-
If you’re looking for a 550 style with slightly less hype, look no further than Gola. A sports store based in England, Gola has many promising styles including the Challenge ‘84s, which feature chunky soles and many different color combos.
- Reebok Club C 85 ($90)
-
With leather fabric and a simplistic 80s style, the Club Cs are a mix between Sambas and 550s. There are color options like blue and brown, but the majority of the shoe is a simple white — perfect for an understated, everyday shoe.
- Adidas Campus 00s ($110)
-
Would this list really be complete without another Adidas shoe? This brand is on top for a reason, and the Campus 00s intertwine the simplicity of the Sambas design and combine it with more of a Y2K aesthetic like thick laces.
- Vans Old Skool Shoe ($70)
-
Call me crazy, but do Sambas not look a little like something we’ve seen before? I’m talking about the middle school staple: The Vans’ Old Skool Shoe. The suede and color variations of this shoe cannot be ignored, especially paired with the trendy rubber sole.
- Your Favorite Sneakers
-
Do you have a pair you already own that you just love? Or maybe you’re not ready to let go of your Sambas. Don’t let the trend cycle stop you! The shoes of the fall (and every season) are the shoes you like the best. Some things never change.