Hopping On The Adidas Sambas Bandwagon? Same, So Here’s How To Style Them

IDK about you, but I’m always in need of some new shoes. If you’re as chronically on #FashionTok as I am, you’ve probably seen the Adidas Sambas pop up and slowly disappear off your FYP over the past two years. If you thought the Sambas craze was officially over, think again. These striped suede tennis shoes are surging in popularity once again. And thankfully, TikTok has all the best shoe styling tips on how to style Adidas Sambas (as usual).

Celebrities from Emma Chamberlain to Hailey Bieber have rocked some Sambas since 2022. Data But Make It Fashion, or what I like to call ‘Instagram’s fashion bible’, posted on April 9 that the Adidas Samba increased 60% in popularity this past month. It’s no surprise that more and more TikTok influencers have been sharing how they style their Sambas ($100) for the spring season. Available in 19 colors, there’s a variety of ways to match this shoe with your OOTD. Whether you opt for a more casual, everyday look or a dramatic mini-dress moment for your night out, Adidas Sambas can add the perfect pop of color, a splash of an accent, and comfort to your outfit. Here’s how TikTokers advise to style these bad boys:

Are the Adidas Sambas going to be your newest shoe go-to this spring and summer? As versatile as these shoes are, I genuinely think they can match anything. I fear the Sambas may have won me over.