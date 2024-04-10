Hopping On The Adidas Sambas Bandwagon? Same, So Here’s How To Style Them

IDK about you, but I’m always in need of some new shoes. If you’re as chronically on #FashionTok as I am, you’ve probably seen the Adidas Sambas pop up and slowly disappear off your FYP over the past two years. If you thought the Sambas craze was officially over, think again. These striped suede tennis shoes are surging in popularity once again. And thankfully, TikTok has all the best shoe styling tips on how to style Adidas Sambas (as usual).
Celebrities from Emma Chamberlain to Hailey Bieber have rocked some Sambas since 2022. Data But Make It Fashion, or what I like to call ‘Instagram’s fashion bible’, posted on April 9 that the Adidas Samba increased 60% in popularity this past month. It’s no surprise that more and more TikTok influencers have been sharing how they style their Sambas ($100) for the spring season. Available in 19 colors, there’s a variety of ways to match this shoe with your OOTD. Whether you opt for a more casual, everyday look or a dramatic mini-dress moment for your night out, Adidas Sambas can add the perfect pop of color, a splash of an accent, and comfort to your outfit. Here’s how TikTokers advise to style these bad boys:
- Lola olson
-
TikToker Lola Olson dressed down a long, fitted black skirt and leather jacket with the staple black and white Sambas. She also showed off how you can match these shoes with the one and only Skims dress (or any long, fitted dress). Olson even threw over a cropped sweater on top of her dress and the Adidas popped. “If you do decide to get them, they will go with anything,” said Olson in the TikTok. I’m obsessed.
- Bella Racelis
-
Beauty influencer Bella Racelis styled her dark green Sambas with a green button-up over a black mini skirt and white tank top. When you match your shoes with a clothing item or accessory, you know your outfit is about to eat.
- @jennyhff
-
TikTok fashion influencer @jennyhff gives us three completely different looks with her Sambas. In look one, she pairs her gray shoes with white monochromatic pants and a shirt and tops it off with a black jacket. Her second look is for my casual girlies out there. Jenny matches jeans and a white tank top with her Sambas. My most favorite option is the business casual outfit she puts together. Who knew black Sambas, gray dress pants, and a white button-up blouse would work so perfectly? Prepare to be the fashion icon of your office.
- Yanna Mornay
-
Twenty-five-year-old @yannamornay_ styled a cable-knit sweater with a pair of baggy jeans with her Adidas for those chiller spring days. She also styled the shoes with a brown leather mini skirt and matching oversized jacket in a separate TikTok.
- Vee Mendoza
-
Fashion TikToker @vee_nailedit gave us a ton of ways to style your Sambas. She proves that these shoes will work with an all-black monochromatic outfit, gray sweatpants, and a white long-sleeve, or a cargo mini skirt. The sweatpants and Adidas look was something I didn’t know I needed. I immediately need to try all of these looks ASAP.
Are the Adidas Sambas going to be your newest shoe go-to this spring and summer? As versatile as these shoes are, I genuinely think they can match anything. I fear the Sambas may have won me over.