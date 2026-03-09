Here’s Where You Can Buy Rhode’s Limited-Time Spring Drop, Before It Sells Out

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Hailey Bieber, you’ve done it again. On March 9, her beauty and skin care brand, rhode, dropped new shades of their viral Pocket Blush and Peptide Lip Tint — with Lip Cases to match. But how long are the new drops around for? Here’s the tea.

First up, the Pocket Blushes ($25). rhode dropped two new shades: Candy Apple — a warm, red shade with tiny touches of gold and red pearls for a brightening effect — and Teacup, a glowy raspberry-pink shade. Both are formulated with good-for-your-skin ingredients like peptides and tamanu oil, and have a creamy consistency that effortlessly melts into the skin for a natural look. The best part? Unlike some of the other Pocket Blush shade launches, these two new shades are here to stay.

Along with the Pocket Blushes, rhode also dropped two new shades of the Peptide Lip Tints ($20) that are perfect for spring. First off is Pretzel — which is a shimmery warm mauve that smells like (you guessed it!) a caramel-glazed pretzel. The second Peptide Lip Tint rhode dropped is Sweet Pea, a pearly warm pink with a fresh berry and jasmine scent. However, unlike the new Pocket Blushes, these Peptide Lip Tints are only available for a limited time. And while rhode hasn’t given an exact date on when they’ll go away, the brand did confirm that the shades “won’t be around forever,” so it’s best to get them when you can.

And, while you’re at it, you can get your hands on rhode’s new (and matching!) Snap-On Lip Cases ($46). Usable with all MagSafe-compatible iPhone models and cases, the Snap-On Lip Cases are now also available in Petzel (mauve) and Sweet Pea (baby pink). Yet, like their corresponding Peptide Lip Tints, these Snap-On Lip Cases are also only available for a limited time. You can bundle the two together for less than $60, saving you around 10% if you were to buy the items separately. Just a thought!

Will the new rhode peptide lip tints and pocket blushes be in sephora?

Starting on March 9, the new spring drops will be available on rhodeskin.com. There’s no word on whether the drop will be available at Sephora, but rest assured, you’ll be able to snag the Peptide Lip Tints and Pocket Blushes exclusively at rhode — that is, until they sell out.

Will the rhode Peptide Lip Tints in Pretzel and Sweet Pea restock?

At the time of publication, it’s hard to say. However, rhode is known for bringing back some of its fan-favorites later down the line for a second limited release, or to add them to the permanent lineup. We’ve seen it before with the Peptide Lip Treatment in Strawberry Glaze (my personal fave) and the Peptide Lip Tint in Salty Tan — so here’s to hoping we’ll see a Pretzel and Sweet Pea comeback in the future!