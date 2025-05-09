Rhode Brought Back This Pocket Blush Shade Just In Time For Summer

It’s a good day to be a rhode stan. ICYMI, the skin care and cosmetics brand brought back a former limited-time, fan-favorite product — and this time, it’s here to stay. On May 9, rhode announced that the Pocket Blush in Sprinkle is officially a permanent shade on the brand’s roster. Dare I say, shade of the summer?

rhode previously released the Pocket Blush in Sprinkle back in July 2024 as an NYC pop-up exclusive. Then, in August, the brand brought the shade onto their website while supply lasted — and, OFC, it sold out pretty soon after that. Since then, fans of the brand have been wondering if the shade would ever return. Thankfully for them (and for me, too), it’s officially available on rhode’s website.

If you’re not familiar with rhode’s Pocket Blushes ($24), allow me to put you on real quick. Originally launched in June 2024, the Pocket Blushes are perfect for giving your face a natural flush, both at home and on the go. It has a velvety, lightweight texture that provides a dewy finish without feeling greasy or heavy on the skin. (Pro-tip: You can also dab a bit on your lips along with the rhode Peptide Lip Shape ( for the perfect pout.)

Along with Sprinkle, the Pocket Blushes are available in a variety of shades suitable for all skin tones, including Juice Box (hot pink), Toasted Teddy (bronze terracotta), Spicy Marg (bright coral), Piggy (baby pink), Sleepy Girl (soft mauve), Freckle (neutral peach), Date Cake (warm red berry), and Plum (cool purple berry). Personally, I’m a Toasted Teddy truther for life, but with summer coming up, I might have to try out Sprinkle — at least once.

The new shade of the rhode Pocket Blush is available now, so be sure to scoop it up before it sells out! And, if you miss your chance, worry not — it’ll restock this time.