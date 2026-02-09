Rhode Just Dropped 2 New Products To Wake Up Your Winter Skin

If your skin is suffering in the cold weather, Hailey Bieber has officially come to the rescue. On Feb. 9, her brand, rhode, dropped two new items that are designed to wake up your skin (and lips), and give you a little refresh during these harsh winter months: Caffeine Reset, a sculpting cream face mask, and Peptide Lip Boost, a plumping lip mask. (Oh, and a cute piece of merch, too…)

rhode is no stranger to dropping viral products — the internet is still wearing the Peptide Eye Prep patches the brand dropped back in October 2025. So, it’s safe to say that this newest drop is bound to have another major moment, and here’s all the info on scooping up the products‚ including when you can grab ’em in store at Sephora.

This drop marks the first time rhode released face masks — and they do not disappoint. Formulated with caffeine, VBE (Vanillyl Butyl Ether), peptides, and poppy extract, rhode’s Caffeine Reset ($38) visibly sculpts skin instantly. And since it was designed to be used in the morning, the brand claims the mask keeps skin refreshed and energized throughout the day. Just apply a generous layer of the mask to clean, dry skin (after cleansing with rhode’s Pineapple Enzyme Cleanser, perhaps?) and wear for at least 10-15 minutes before gently rinsing off the excess product and patting skin dry. Then, you can go ahead with the rest of your skin care and beauty routine — knowing you worked to get rid of any pre-glam puffiness.

The second mask rhode dropped is all about the lips — ideal for keeping a plush pout for Valentine’s Day. Also released on Feb. 9, the Peptide Lip Boost ($23) is a balmy lip mask that’s clinically proven to visibly plump lips instantly (and over time, too). While it’s not considered a lip tint (it goes on clear), the Lip Boost does give your lips a rosy hue thanks to VBE — a stimulating molecule that provides a comfortably tingling sensation for an immediate plumping effect.

To use, apply the mask before heading to bed, or in the morning along with the Caffeine Reset. The best part about the Lip Boost is works to moisturize your lips throughout the day or night — so there’s no need to wipe it off. Additionally, Peptide Lip Boost comes in a new rhode scent, Sugarmint — which smells like (you guessed it) a sweet, refreshing mint. But, if you want to skip the fragrance, rhode has an unscented variant, too.

Where To Buy The rhode Headband

Along with these two drops, rhode is also releasing the mask set ($72), which features both masks along with a limited-edition headband to hold your hair back while applying the mask, your skin care products, and your makeup. But, if you just want the headband ($16), it’s available for a limited time, only on rhode’s website.

When will the Caffeine Reset & Lip Boost be in Sephora?

rhode’s entire winter drop is available on its website starting Feb. 9. But, the Peptide Lip Boost will be available online and in store at Sephora on Feb. 26, followed by Caffeine Reset on March 26. My skin (and lips) are ready.