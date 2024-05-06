ICYMI, The Wet Hair Look Was All Over The Met Gala Red Carpet

Every A-lister at the Met Gala tonight is following the theme of “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. Of course, that means lots of flowers and natural elements donned by the likes of Ayo Edibiri, Dan Levy, Dove Cameron, and beyond. Don’t even get me started on Zendaya’s absolutely perfectly executed fit — a custom Maison Margiela John Galliano deep blue and dark green gown and Philip Treacy headpiece. (Law Roach, the man that you are.)

Aside from the delicate patterns and corsets starring vines, birds, and more, one trend is standing out. And no, I am not talking about the recurring theme of men wearing black suits every year, I’m talking about the wet hair look.

The “wet hair look” is quite literal. The styling technique is meant to replicate sleek, wet hair with the use of hairspray and serums. You can look like you stepped out of the shower all night long. To achieve this look, it is easiest to start with wet hair and work your products to hold it in place.

Tyla, the singer of “Water,” appropriately wore a tussled wet hair look with her instantly iconic “Sands Of Time”-inspired dress.

Rebecca Hall also dazzled in a slick-back hair look paired with unique painted arm designs.

Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Of course, who could overlook Rita Ora? She rocked a wet hair look with her super duper cheeky garment, alongside her partner Taika Waititi. Couple of the year, perhaps?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The wet hair didn’t stop at women celebrities, the dudes got into the wet hair look, too, including Chase Stokes.