We are officially three races into the 2025 Formula 1 racing season and one thing’s for certain — it’s going to be one hell of a ride. We’ve already seen the six rookies on the grid drive their first lap, McLaren’s Lando Norris break Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s 1,029-day lead as world champion, and a McLaren 1-2 podium within the first two races. While the buzzing energy of the paddock is shown several times during races, my favorite cameos are when the camera pans to the WAGs (wives and girlfriends) of the racers.

Whether it’s girlfriends, long-term wives, or a summer fling, the WAGs of F1 know a thing or two about fashion. If you haven’t already, you should totally keep up with them for style inspiration. (You know, just in case you have dreams of dating a racecar driver or making an appearance at a F1 Grand Prix in the future.) Let’s go through some of the biggest fashion icons in the paddock this season and get you familiar with who they are, who their man is, and some of their best on- and off-track looks.