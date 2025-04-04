We are officially three races into the 2025 Formula 1 racing season and one thing’s for certain — it’s going to be one hell of a ride. We’ve already seen the six rookies on the grid drive their first lap, McLaren’s Lando Norris break Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s 1,029-day lead as world champion, and a McLaren 1-2 podium within the first two races. While the buzzing energy of the paddock is shown several times during races, my favorite cameos are when the camera pans to the WAGs (wives and girlfriends) of the racers.
Whether it’s girlfriends, long-term wives, or a summer fling, the WAGs of F1 know a thing or two about fashion. If you haven’t already, you should totally keep up with them for style inspiration. (You know, just in case you have dreams of dating a racecar driver or making an appearance at a F1 Grand Prix in the future.) Let’s go through some of the biggest fashion icons in the paddock this season and get you familiar with who they are, who their man is, and some of their best on- and off-track looks.
- Alexandra Saint Mleux
Alexandra is my It Girl. She’s been dating Scuderia Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc since 2023, and while dating one of the most popular F1 drivers catches a lot of attention, her fashion sense and online TikTok presence has led her to 1.8 million Instagram followers and landing a campaign with Hailey Bieber’s brand, rhode. While I could individually dissect each and every one of her looks from her IG, these are some of her best.
- Lily Muni He
While she might be dating the Williams Racing driver Alex Albon, Lily Muni He is also a professional golfer in the U.S. Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA). She and Albon have been together since 2019, and they are seriously the cutest. Her style has a little more of a sporty, business casual flair.
- Kika Cerqueira Gomes
Gomes is a 22-year-old model and influencer, and has major heart eyes for Alpine’s Pierre Gasly. Between brand campaigns with Ralph Lauren and Kérastase, she’s been in the paddock giving model-off-duty since she and Pierre started dating in 2022.
- Kelly Piquet
Kelly has been around the F1 paddock since 2017, with her first relationship with ex-F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. Now, she’s the partner of Red Bull driver and four-time world champion Max Verstappen. She’s got a classic, old-money style, and since she and Max are expecting their first baby, she’s been rocking the most chic maternity wear.
- Rebecca Donaldson
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz is lucky AF to be with top Scottish fashion model Rebecca Donaldson. Donaldson has recently been the face of the Dior Spring Glowmania campaign, a partner with Tiffany & Co., and on the cover of the August 2024 edition of ELLE Spain. She’s always serving editorial looks and reminding everyone that she knows the games of fashion and F1.