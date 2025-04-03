Alex Albon & Lily Muni He’s Relationship Timeline Honestly Has Me Jealous

Formula 1 has completely taken over my FYP and has quickly become my latest obsession — for good reason. F1 is the ultimate motorsport event that keeps you on the edge of your seat. I’m obsessed with the heart-stopping Grand Prix events, battling my friends in our own F1 fantasy league, and keeping up with my fave drivers, like Alex Albon, throughout the 2025 season. There’s always something to love, both on and off the track.

I can’t get enough of Alexander Albon and his relationship with his girlfriend, Lily Muni He. Albon represents Thailand in F1, racing under the Williams Racing team. Albon’s girlfriend, He, is a well-respected professional golfer who competes in the U.S.-based LPGA Tour. Their whirlwind romance began in 2019, and since then, they’ve made fans’ hearts melt with their adorable Instagram interactions, funny viral TikToks, and candid moments in interviews. If you’re as obsessed with this match-made-in-heaven couple as I am, then I have the perfect treat for you — a full timeline of Alexander Albon and Lily Muni He’s relationship.

2019: Connected on social media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lily muni he (@lilymhe) Albon and He’s romance began like most relationships in the Gen Z dating era: on the internet. No, the two did not meet through a dating app, but rather by an Instagram follow. In a 2021 interview with Golfweek, He discussed how she and Albon initially met. He revealed that she was initially in a slump during her first professional golf season and was encouraged by a friend to watch the Netflix F1 documentary series, Drive to Survive. “I watched the whole entire season in one day. I know as bizarre as this might sound, it got me really motivated in golf instantly,” she said. “Naturally, I wanted to learn more about the sport … I started following [Alex] and really didn’t think that much of it.” In a funny turn of events, as He was getting into F1 racing, Albon was showing an interest in golf, and the two began following each other.

Mid-Late 2019: First in-person meetup

He and Albon began their relationship by talking on the phone, bonding over their shared experiences as rookies in their respective sports. The two met in person when Albon had a break in LA, where the golfing pro was located at the time. In April 2022, Albon shared his side of their first meeting to Golfweek, saying, “We met through social media, and I was just kind of following how she was doing, and she was following how I was doing. One thing led to another, and we met up in LA. It was a week after I had a race in Texas. We played some golf together, and that’s how it all got started.”

2021 – Present: Sharing their moments together through TikTok

@lilymhe the different stages of confusion to realization of what he has to go up against 🫢🌶️🥵 #xadenriorson ♬ Luminary – Joel Sunny

Albon and He are no strangers to sharing their sweetest moments, regularly posting photos of their relationship since the very beginning. One thing fans of both athletes can’t get enough of is their funny TikTok moments, which started in 2021 when He posted a video slideshow on her official TikTok, showcasing Albon’s silly side off the track. The couple continues to highlight their dynamic through He’s TikTok, with one of her recent posts from March 2025 going viral, amassing over 4 million views. In the clip, He reads excerpts from one of BookTok’s fave novels, Iron Flame, to Albon — completely out of context — resulting in some hilarious reactions from him. If I don’t have a relationship like theirs, then I don’t want it.

2022: Navigating life as athletes together

He and Albon have a shared understanding of one another’s sports, since they were rookies the same year. In the same 2022 interview with Golfweek, Albon got candid about handling their relationship as athletes, saying, “We understand and we get each other. We started our sports as rookies, and we‘ve gone through tough times together.” Albon continued, “The highs and lows of being an athlete, I think you can resonate that with any athlete. But it also comes with the space that you need. You need a lot of time to work on yourself, and I think golf is really like that, too.”

2023: Long-distance relationship goals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lily muni he (@lilymhe) Because He and Albon are professional athletes, they both manage busy schedules while dating. Fortunately for both of them, they discover ways to feel close even over long distances, like by virtual gaming together. In a 2023 GQ Sport interview, Albon highlighted items he couldn’t live without, one of which was an Oculus Rift. Albon explained how he and He use it to play virtual golf, and how he even got a golf grip attachment to improve his playing. “I’m still losing, but I’m losing less,” he said. “And obviously being in a long-distance relationship, it’s also quite nice to play games together.”

2025: He Supports Albon at his Grand Prix