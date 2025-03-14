These F1 Fantasy Team Names Are Perfect For Your 2025 League

It’s time to rev up your engines,The 2025 Formula 1 season is here! F1’s nearly year-long season began on March 14 with the Australian Grand Prix and continues for 24 races before closing on Dec. 7 with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. One of the most exciting aspects for me is getting to play with the teams. No, I did not become an F1 driver (a girl can dream, right? ), but I’m referring to F1 Fantasy.

F1 Fantasy puts you in control of your team and constructors, allowing you to score points based on how they perform throughout the season. I call Charles Leclerc!

Want to know how to play F1 Fantasy? The rules of the game are simple! First, you’ll need to make an account on Formula 1’s official website. From there, you can create up to three teams, with each consisting of five drivers and two constructors. Before you build your dream lineup, you should know that each team has a budget cap of $100 million. That may seem like a lot to work with, but top-tier players can cost upwards of $20 million. For example, Max Verstappen is currently valued at $27.5 million, and Lewis Hamilton sits at $23.3 million. So, stacking your team with both drivers may leave you with little room to add strong supporting players or good constructors.

To boost your team’s performance, you’ll have access to special power-ups throughout the race season. The DRS Boost allows you to double one driver’s points for their result in a Grand Prix. Additionally, you’ll receive six Chips, each designed to either improve your team or help you handle tricky situations. Transfers are another key element of the game. You’ll have two free transfers before each race for every team you manage. If you exceed this limit, each extra transfer will cost your team 10 points.

With the rules covered and your teams ready to go, the next challenge is choosing the perfect team name. You could highlight your fave driver, or go for a fun and neutral name that references the sport. If you’re experiencing a bit of writer’s block, don’t worry! I’ve got 7 F1 Fantasy team name ideas you can use as inspo.

Charles’s Angels I may be biased because Charles Leclerc is one of my fave F1 drivers right now, but I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to utilize his name when constructing my F1 fantasy team. The name is a play on the classic 2000s film Charlie’s Angels, but this time, Charles is the subject. Driving and Surviving This name refers to Netflix’s original series F1: Drive to Survive. The show is my personal go-to right now, and seeing as the seventh season dropped on March 7, this is a fun way to celebrate the season’s release. Rock and Stroll If Lance Stroll is your favorite driver, then this is the team name for you! Box, Box, Box This fantasy team name is a playful nod to the instruction provided to a driver when they urgently need to pit to repair any damage to their vehicle. Lights Out and Away We Go David Croft, a Sky Sports F1 commentator, uses this saying at the start of nearly every Formula 1 race. Max Power Mode If you want to show off how fast your lineup is while simultaneously referencing Max Verstappen, I think you should use this name for your fantasy team. Outperforming the car “Outperforming the car” is another slang word in Formula 1 that refers to a driver who can do better in a race despite the restrictions of their car, such as being at the back of the pack!

Happy race day!